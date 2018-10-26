But there’s far more to the hotly-anticipated historical epic than actors dropping their trousers willy-nilly (if you excuse the phrase).

Here’s everything you need to know about Outlaw King.

When is Outlaw King released?

The heroic tale is set to be released worldwide on Netflix on November 9th 2018.

What’s the plot?

Outlaw King follows the story of Scottish king Robert the Bruce and his vicious and bloodied journey from a nobleman to the King of Scots.

Robert used his wily cunning and skills to defeat the larger, fiercer and better equipped English army in a battle for independence during the First War of Scottish Independence between 1296 and 1328.

But there’s more to this tale than the blood-splattered history, with the film choosing to introduce the key players and politics of 14th century Scotland through the medium of ballet.

Is there a trailer?

Yup, the 137 minute film is teased below...

Who’s in the cast?

Chris Pine leads the line-up as Robert the Bruce in a quite literal full-bodied performance, which sees him strip for the role.

While the Twittersphere went into meltdown, the 38-year-old is nonplussed, not understanding what all the fuss is about.

(Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Speaking to The Guardian, he explained, “People were giggling about my penis as if they were schoolchildren. I think it’s maybe the dying embers of this Calvinistic idea that self-flagellating and shame and anger and violence is all good and yet sex and intimacy, making love is bad. And that manifests in us all giggling about a penis – it’s so stupid.”

Alongside Pine is Kick Ass star Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who plays James Douglas, while Florence Pugh is Elizabeth de Burgh, Billy Howle is the Prince of Wales, James Cosmo portrays Sir Robert VI de Brus and Stephen Dillane stars as Edward I.