“You can fight for God, for country, for family,” he bellows at one point with near-perfect inflexion. “I do not care, so long as you fight!”

Twitter too seems pleasantly surprised with his accent...

The Game of Thrones-esque drama is also set to star Stephen Dillane (who played Stannis Baratheon in the HBO fantasy series), as well as Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Nocturnal Animals), Florence Pugh (Lady Macbeth), Tony Curran (Sons of Anarchy) and Billy Howle (On Chesil Beach)

Interestingly, alongside its online release, Outlaw King is set to be made available in select theatres, which may indicate Netflix has hopes for the film as an awards contender. Previously, Netflix films were banned from the Cannes Film Festival as they didn’t have a planned theatrical.

So, not only is the streaming service confident in the film, but the trailer certainly gives us plenty to get excited about.

Outlaw King will be released on Netflix and in "selected cinemas" on 9th November 2018