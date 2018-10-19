Accessibility Links

Chris Pine calls out critics for “double standards” over nudity in movie Outlaw King

A lot of fuss was made over Pine’s nude scenes in the Netflix film - but not those of his co-star Florence Pugh

Chris Pine (Getty, EH)

Chris Pine has called out critics for “double standards” when writing about his nude scenes in the new movie Outlaw King.

The actor, who bares the “full monty” in the Netflix period drama, said somewhat sarcastically, that although he “thought the witty reviews were brilliant”, he noticed that nobody commented on his co-star Florence Pugh getting naked.

Speaking on The Graham Norton Show, Pine revealed: “I bare the ‘full monty’ and it got a lot of attention. I thought the witty reviews were brilliant but what did strike me most is that Florence Pugh bares everything too and no one commented.

“I am not sure what that means. Either people think they can’t comment or everyone expects women to get naked. Either way, it’s double standards.”

The reviews, it has to be said, have been very penis-centric.

Vulture ran an article with the headline “Chris Pine’s Penis Dazzles Audience at Opening Night of the Toronto Film Festival”, describing the way “the camera lovingly lingers on the male lead’s backside” and a scene which unveils “the full majesty of his medieval bush”.

And Variety even suggested that people would flock to Netflix to watch the film solely to see “full-frontal Chris Pine scenery” and “a flash of celebrity flesh”.

Pugh, who is set to lead BBC1’s new John Le Carré adaptation The Little Drummer Girl, recently spoke to The Guardian about critics’ preoccupation with Pine’s genitals: “It was all on Chris Pine’s penis! It’s just a penis,” she laughed.

Chris Pine, Michael Caine, Sally Field, Rami Malek and Christine and the Queens all appear on The Graham Norton Show on Friday 19th October at 10:35pm on BBC1

