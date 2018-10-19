Speaking on The Graham Norton Show, Pine revealed: “I bare the 'full monty' and it got a lot of attention. I thought the witty reviews were brilliant but what did strike me most is that Florence Pugh bares everything too and no one commented.

“I am not sure what that means. Either people think they can't comment or everyone expects women to get naked. Either way, it's double standards."

The reviews, it has to be said, have been very penis-centric.

Vulture ran an article with the headline “Chris Pine’s Penis Dazzles Audience at Opening Night of the Toronto Film Festival”, describing the way “the camera lovingly lingers on the male lead’s backside” and a scene which unveils “the full majesty of his medieval bush”.

And Variety even suggested that people would flock to Netflix to watch the film solely to see “full-frontal Chris Pine scenery” and “a flash of celebrity flesh”.

Pugh, who is set to lead BBC1’s new John Le Carré adaptation The Little Drummer Girl, recently spoke to The Guardian about critics’ preoccupation with Pine’s genitals: “It was all on Chris Pine’s penis! It’s just a penis,” she laughed.

