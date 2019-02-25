But the huge win most certainly hasn’t changed the beloved British actress, with Colman launching into one of her typically cheeky speeches after tearfully accepting the award.

“This is hilarious,” she said, clutching the trophy. “I’ve got an Oscar!”

“I’m so sorry if I miss you out, I’m going to find you later and give you a massive snog.”

More like this

Thanking director Lanthimos, alongside co-stars Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone for their support, she then turned to fellow nominee Close. “Glenn Close, you’ve been my idol for so long, this isn’t how I wanted it to be.”

Colman also thanked her family and her children, who were watching at home. “But if you’re not, then, you know, well done, but this isn’t going to happen again.” she joked.

Blowing a raspberry after being told to wrap up her speech, Colman finished by thanking her husband, calling him her “best friend.”

As the cameras turned to him, she tearfully laughed, “He’s going to cry! I’m not.”

She finished by screaming and blowing a kiss at Lady Gaga.

Having rejoiced at her Golden Globe and BAFTA wins, fans were thrilled to see Colman had won once again.

It was a monumental night for women winning at the Oscars, with 15 women receiving a trophy.

Other big winners included Spike Lee for Best Adapted Screenplay (BlacKkKlansmen, Rami Malek for Best Actor (Bohemian Rhapsody) and Green Book for Best Picture.

Oscars highlights are on Monday 25th February at 8pm on Sky Cinema Oscars and 9pm on Sky1

Advertisement

Watch the whole ceremony or highlights with a 14-day free trial for NOW TV