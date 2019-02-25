Olivia Colman's brilliant acceptance speech is the only Oscars video you need to watch
“This is hilarious, I’ve got an Oscar!”
She’s come a long way since playing Sophie Chapman in Peep Show: Olivia Colman has won the Oscar for Best Actress after her stellar performance as Queen Anne in Yorgos Lanthimos’ The Favourite.
The 45-year-old star beat Glenn Close, Lady Gaga, Yalitza Aparicio and Melissa McCarthy to the coveted award, becoming the first British actress in 10 years to receive the gong.
- Oscars 2019: the best moments from the red carpet and awards ceremony
- Who votes for the Academy Awards and why are they called the Oscars?
But the huge win most certainly hasn’t changed the beloved British actress, with Colman launching into one of her typically cheeky speeches after tearfully accepting the award.
“This is hilarious,” she said, clutching the trophy. “I’ve got an Oscar!”
“I’m so sorry if I miss you out, I’m going to find you later and give you a massive snog.”
More like this
Thanking director Lanthimos, alongside co-stars Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone for their support, she then turned to fellow nominee Close. “Glenn Close, you’ve been my idol for so long, this isn’t how I wanted it to be.”
Colman also thanked her family and her children, who were watching at home. “But if you’re not, then, you know, well done, but this isn’t going to happen again.” she joked.
Blowing a raspberry after being told to wrap up her speech, Colman finished by thanking her husband, calling him her “best friend.”
As the cameras turned to him, she tearfully laughed, “He’s going to cry! I’m not.”
She finished by screaming and blowing a kiss at Lady Gaga.
Having rejoiced at her Golden Globe and BAFTA wins, fans were thrilled to see Colman had won once again.
It was a monumental night for women winning at the Oscars, with 15 women receiving a trophy.
Other big winners included Spike Lee for Best Adapted Screenplay (BlacKkKlansmen, Rami Malek for Best Actor (Bohemian Rhapsody) and Green Book for Best Picture.
Oscars highlights are on Monday 25th February at 8pm on Sky Cinema Oscars and 9pm on Sky1
Watch the whole ceremony or highlights with a 14-day free trial for NOW TV