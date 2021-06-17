New film releases 2021 – your calendar for all the upcoming release dates

Cinemas have now been open again for the best part of a month throughout most of the UK – and if you’re planning some more trips to the pictures during the summer and beyond then you’re in luck, as there’s a wealth of exciting features on the way.

Several films that were originally intended to open in 2020 will finally make their way to the big screen in the near future, with Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch, James Bond flick No Time to Die, Marvel’s Black Widow and Eternals and Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story remake among the highlights.

And that’s not all – there’s also the ninth installment in the increasingly bonkers The Fast and Furious saga, a new film from Edgar Wright, Denis Villeneuve’s long-awaited adaptation of iconic sci-fi novel Dune and a sequel to Top Gun to look forward to, and that’s not even mentioning a new Ghostbusters film and James Gunn’s Suicide Squad sequel.

There are also a few films that we expect to be released in 2021 but don’t yet have exact release dates, and some that have now been moved to 2022.

Here’s everything you need to know about all the biggest releases still to debut in 2021.

Release date: 18th June (Watch exclusively on Disney Plus) Cast: Jacob Trembaly, Jack Dylan Glazer, Emma Berman, John Ratzenberger, Maya Rudolph Director: Enrico Casarosa On the Italian Riviera, an unlikely but strong friendship grows between a human being, Luca , and a sea monster disguised as a human.

July

Freaky

Release date: 2nd July

Cast: Vince Vaughn, Kathryn Newton, Katie Finneran, Celeste O’Connor, Alan Ruck

Director: Christopher Landon

After swapping bodies with a deranged serial killer, a young girl in high school discovers she has less than 24 hours before the change becomes permanent. Another Round Release date: 2nd July Cast: Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Bo Larsen, Magnus Millang, and Lars Ranthe Director: Thomas Vinterburg Four high school teachers consume alcohol on a daily basis to see how it affects their social and professional lives. Voyagers Release date: 2nd July Cast: Tye Sheridan, Lily-Rose Depp, Fionn Whitehead, Colin Farrell, Chanté Adams, Isaac Hempstead Wright, Viveik Kalra, Archie Renaux Director: Neil Burger With the future of the human race at stake, a group of young men and women — bred for intelligence and obedience — embark on an expedition to colonize a distant planet.

Black Widow

Date of release: 9th July

Cast: Scarlett Johansson, Rachel Weisz, David Harbour, Florence Pugh

Director: Cate Shortland

Natasha Romanoff finally gets her own Marvel film with Black Widow, which follows the events of Captain America: Civil War. In the superhero film, Romanoff is forced to confront her past, which involves travelling to Russia and reuniting with the people she trained with.

Watch Black Widow on Disney+ with premier access from 9th July

Gunpowder Milkshake

StudioCanal

Date of release: 14th July

Cast: Karen Gillan, Lena Headey, Carla Gugino, Chloe Coleman, Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett, Paul Giamatti

Director: Navot Papushado

To protect an 8-year-old girl, a dangerous assassin reunites with her mother and her lethal associates to take down a ruthless crime syndicate and its army of henchmen.

The Croods 2: A New Age

Date of release: 16th July Cast: Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds, Catherine Keener, Leslie Mann, Peter Dinklage Director: Joel Crawford This sequel to the 2013 animated hit The Croods follows the caveman family as they face their biggest threat since leaving the cave: another clan. Cinderella Date of release: 16th July Cast: Camila Cabello, Billy Porter as the Fab G, Idina Menzel, Nicholas Galitzine, Pierce Brosnan, Minnie Driver, Maddie Baillio, Charlotte Spencer, John Mulaney Director: Kay Cannon Romantic musical comedy film based on the fairy tale of the same name. Space Jam: A New Legacy WB Date of release: 16th July Cast: LeBron James, Don Cheadle, Khris Davis, Sonequa Martin-Green, Cedric Joe, Eric Bauza, Jeff Bergman Director: Malcolm D. Lee Sequel to the classic 1996 film starring basketball stars and Looney Tunes characters. The Forever Purge

Date of release: 16th July Cast: Ana de la Reguera, Josh Lucas, Tenoch Huerta, Leven Rambin, Will Patton, Cassidy Freeman Director: Everardo Gout The fifth and final instalment of the dystopian The Purge franchise.

Old

Release date: 23rd July 2021 Cast: Gael García Bernal, Vicky Krieps, Rufus Sewell, Ken Leung, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Abbey Lee, Aaron Pierre, Alex Wolff, Embeth Davidtz, Eliza Scanlen, Emun Elliott, Kathleen Chalfant, Thomasin McKenzie. Director: M. Night Shyamalan A family on a tropical holiday discover that the secluded beach where they are relaxing for a few hours is somehow causing them to age rapidly—reducing their entire lives into a single day. Wrath of Man Release date: 23rd July 2021 Cast: Jason Statham, Holt McCallany, Jeffrey Donovan, Josh Hartnett, Laz Alonso, Chris Reilly, Raúl Castillo, DeObia Oparei, Eddie Marsan Director: Guy Ritchie Mysterious and wild-eyed, a new security guard for a cash truck surprises his co-workers when he unleashes precision skills during a heist. Jungle Cruise Release date: 30th July 2021 Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Édgar Ramírez, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons, Paul Giamatti Director: Jaume Collet-Serra Set in the early 20th century, Disney film Jungle Cruise follows riverboat captain Frank (Johnson) as he embarks on a trip to find healing plant, the Tree of Life. Riders of Justice Release date: 30th July 2021 Cast: Mads Mikkelsen, Nikolaj Lie Kaas. Andrea Heick Gadeberg. Lars Brygmann, Nicolas Bro Director: Anders Thomas Jensen Markus returns home to care for his daughter when his wife dies in a tragic train accident. However, when a survivor of the wreck surfaces and claims foul play, Markus suspects his wife was murdered and embarks on a mission to find those responsible. Spirit Untamed Release date: 30th July 2021 Cast: Isabela Merced, Jake Gyllenhaal, Marsai Martin, Mckenna Grace, Julianne Moore, Walton Goggins, and Eiza González Director: Elaine Bogan After moving to a sleepy little town, young Lucky Prescott befriends a wild mustang named Spirit, who shares her rebellious… spirit. The Suicide Squad Release date: 30th July 2021 Cast: Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman, Sylvester Stallone, Viola Davis, Jai Courtney, Peter Capaldi Director: James Gunn The latest film in the DC Extended Universe, The Suicide Squad is a follow up to the 2016 film Suicide Squad, with the group of super-villains sent to destroy a Nazi-era prison and laboratory.

August Stillwater Date of release: 6th August 2021 Cast: Matt Damon, Camille Cottin and Abigail Breslin Director: Tom McCarthy An American oil-rig roughneck travels to Marseille, France, to visit his estranged daughter, in prison for a murder she claims she didn’t commit. The Green Knight Date of release: 6th August 2021 Cast: Dev Patel, Alicia Vikander, Joel Edgerton, Sarita Choudhury, Sean Harris, Kate Dickie, Barry Keoghan and Ralph Ineson Director: David Lowery A fantasy adventure based on the Arthurian legend, The Green Knight tells the story of Sir Gawain, King Arthur’s headstrong nephew, who embarks on a quest to confront the eponymous Knight, a gigantic tree-like creature.

Last Letter From Your Lover Date of release: 6th August 2021 Cast: Felicity Jones, Shailene Woodley, Callum Turner, Nabhaan Rizwan, Joe Alwyn, Ncuti Gatwa Director: Augustine Frizzell After finding a trove of love letters from the 1960s, a journalist sets out to solve the mystery of a secret affair.

Free Guy

Date of release: 13th August

Cast: Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer, Joe Keery, Lil Rel Howery, Taika Waititi

Director: Shawn Levy

In Free Guy, Ryan Reynolds plays a non-player character in video game Free City who starts to realise that he’s a disposable person inside a games console.

PAW Patrol: The Movie

Date of release: 13th August

Cast: Randall Park, Dax Shephard, Iain Armitage, Yara Shahidi

Director: Cal Brunker

When their biggest rival, Humdinger, starts wreaking havoc as the mayor of Adventure City, Ryder and everyone’s favourite heroic pups kick into high gear to face the challenge. Don’t Breathe 2 Date of release: 13th August Cast: Stephen Lang, Rocci Williams, Stephanie Arcila Director: Rodo Sayagues A blind veteran must use his military training to save a young orphan from a group of kidnappers. People Just Do Nothing: Big in Japan Universal Date of release: 18th August Cast: Allan Mustafa, Steve Stamp, Asim Chaudhry, Hugo Chegwin Director: Jack Clough Following a period of quiet, the Kurupt FM crew travel to Japan when they discover that one of their tracks has been used on a popular game show. Censor Release date: 20th August Cast: Niamh Algar, Michael Smiley, Amelie Child Villiers, Clare Hollman Director: Prano Bailey-Bond A British film censor links a disturbing horror movie to her sister’s mysterious disappearance.

Candyman

Date of release: 27th August

Cast: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Colman Domingo

Director: Nia DaCosta

Co-written by Jordan Peele, Candyman is a reboot of the class 1992 horror film, based on Clive Barker’s short story The Forbidden. The thriller follows Anthony McCoy (Abdul-Mateen II) who discovers the true story behind Candyman – the ghost of a killer with a hook for a hand – after moving to the Cabrini Green neighbourhood.

September

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings

Release date: 3rd September

Cast: Simu Liu, Tony Leung, Awkwafina, Ronny Chieng, Michelle Yeoh

Director: Destin Daniel Cretton

The movie, based on Marvel Comics, will focus on Shang-Chi ; “The Master of Kung-Fu”.

Respect MGM Date of release: 10th September Cast: Jennifer Hudson, Forest Whitaker, Marlon Wayans, Audra McDonald, Marc Maron Director: Liesl Tommy Respect is the story of Aretha Franklin who sings in her father’s church choir as a child and grows up to become an international musical superstar and legend. Infinite Date of release: 10th September Cast: Mark Wahlberg, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Sophie Cookson, Jason Mantzoukas, Rupert Friend, Toby Jones, and Dylan O’Brien Director: Antoine Fuqua The hallucinations of a schizophrenic are revealed to be memories from past lives where he obtained talents that he still has to this day. Venom: Let There Be Carnage Sony Date of release: 15th September Cast: Tom Hardy, Woody Harrelson, Michelle Williams, Reid Scott, Naomie Harris Director: Andy Serkis Follow-up to 2018 superhero movie Venom, Venom 2 – aka Venom: Let There Be Carnage – will pit Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock against Woody Harrelson’s deranged Cletus Kasady. Dune CHIABELLA JAMES / WARNER BROS. Date of release: 17th September Cast: Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin Director: Denis Villeneuve In this adaptation of the sci-fi novel Dune, Duke Leto Atreides (Isaac) accepts his stewardship of desert planet Dune, the only source of ‘the spice’ – a drug which prolongs human life.

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

Date of release: 17th September

Cast: Max Harwood, Richard E. Grant, Sharon Horgan, Lauren Patel, Shobna Gulati, Sarah Lancashire, and Ralph Ineson.

Director: Jonathan Butterell

Feature film adaptation of the musical about a teenager from Sheffield who wants to be a drag queen.

No Time to Die

MGM / Eon

Date of release: 30th September Cast: Daniel Craig, Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, Rory Kinnear, Ralph Fiennes, Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch, Ana de Armas Director: Cary Fukunaga Daniel Craig’s 007 swansong sees Bond approached by his friend and CIA officer Felix Leiter, who enlists his help in the search for Valdo Obruchev, a missing scientist.

October

Halloween Kills

Date of release: 15th October

Cast: Jamie Lee Curtis, Nick Castle, James Jude Courtney, Judy Greer, Andi Matichak, Kyle Richards, Nancy Stephens, Charles Cyphers, Anthony Michael Hall

Director: David Gordon Green

Follow up to 2018’s Halloween reboot, set in the immediate aftermath of the film as Laurie Strode and her family work with new and old allies to form a mob against Michael Myers, who is still loose in Haddonfield.

Dear Evan Hansen

Universal

Date of release: 22nd October

Cast: Ben Platt, Kaitlyn Dever, Amandla Stenberg, Nik Dodani, Colton Ryan, Danny Pino, Julianne Moore, Amy Adams

Director: Stephen Chbosky

A high school senior suffers from social anxiety disorder which leads him to struggle at school. His journey of self-discovery and acceptance begins following the suicide of a fellow classmate.

The Boss Baby 2

The Boss Baby

Date of release: 22nd October

Cast: Alec Baldwin, John Flanagan, James McGrath

Director: Tom McGrath

Animated sequel to the 2016 film.

The Many Saints of Newark

Date of release: 22nd October

Cast: John Magaro, Vera Farmiga, Jon Bernthal, Leslie Odom Jr

Director: Alan Taylor

The Many Saints of Newark – a prequel to acclaimed TV series The Sopranos – takes a look at the formative years of New Jersey gangster, Tony Soprano.

Last Night in Soho

Universal Pictures

Date of release: 29th October

Cast: Anya Taylor-Joy, Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie, Matt Smith, Diana Rigg, Terence Stamp

Director: Edgar Wright

A young girl, passionate about fashion design, is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s where she encounters her idol, a dazzling wannabe singer.

November

Eternals

Date of release: 5th November

Cast: Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh, Don Lee, Barry Keoghan, Angelina Jolie, Kit Harington

Director: Chloe Zhao

The saga of the Eternals , a race of immortal beings who lived on Earth and shaped its history and civilisations.

Ghostbusters: After Life

Sony Pictures

Date of release: 12th November

Cast: Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Paul Rudd, Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, Annie Potts

Director: Jason Reitman

In Ghostbusters: Afterlife a single mother and her two children move to a new town and soon discover that they have a connection to the original Ghostbusters and their grandfather’s secret legacy.

Top Gun: Maverick

Release date: 19th November 2021

Cast: Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly, Val Kilmer, Miles Teller, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris

Director: Joseph Kosinski

In Top Gun: Maverick , after more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete Mitchell is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. House of Gucci Release date: 26th November 2021 Cast: Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Al Pacino, Jared Leto, Jack Huston, Reeve Carney, Salma Hayek, and Jeremy Irons Director: Ridley Scott The turbulent marriage and divorce of Patrizia and Maurizio Gucci, the head of the Gucci fashion house, leads to murder. Encanto Release date: 26th November 2021 Cast: Stephanie Beatriz, Ben Stiller Director: Byron Howard and Jared Bush A girl in Colombia faces the frustration of being the only member of her family who doesn’t have magical powers.

December

West Side Story

Date of release: 10th December

Cast: Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez

Director: Steven Spielberg

In this adaptation of the Broadway musical, West Side Story stars Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler as star-crossed lovers Tony and Maria, who fall in love despite being members of rival gangs.

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Date of release: 17th December

Cast: Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jamie Foxx, Benedict Cumberbatch, Alfred Molina.

Director: Jon Watts

Latest instalment in the MCU and sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) and Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019).

The King’s Man Date of release: 22nd December Cast: Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Charles Dance Director: Matthew Vaughn In the prequel to the Kingsman films, The King’s Man, one man (Fiennes) and his protégé must band together to stop history’s worst tyrants from wiping out millions. Downton Abbey 2 Date of release: 22nd December Cast: Hugh Bonneville, Elizabeth McGovern, Michelle Dockery, Laura Carmichael, Matthew Goode, Maggie Smith, Imelda Staunton, Dominic West, Jim Carter, Laura Haddock, Huch Dancy, Nathalie Baye, Director: Simon Curtis Lord and Lady Grantham request the pleasure of moviegoers’ company at their Yorkshire country estate this Christmas. The Matrix 4 Date of release: 22nd December Cast: Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, Lambert Wilson, and Daniel Bernhardt Director: Lana Wachowski The fourth entry in The Matrix series, 18 years after the previous installment.

2021 releases TBC

The following films are expected to be released in 2021 but don’t yet have an official release date:

The French Dispatch

Date of release: 2021 TBC

Cast: Timothée Chalamet, Benicio del Toro, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Léa Seydoux, Frances McDormand, Bill Murray

Director: Wes Anderson

Wes Anderson’s latest star-studded comedy-drama centres around an American newspaper named The French Dispatch located in a fictional French city. There are three storylines told throughout the film, inspired by various real-life events.

Bob’s Burgers: The Movie Adult Swim

Date of release: 2021 TBC

Cast: H. Jon Benjamin, Dan Mintz, Eugene Mirman, Larry Murphy, John Roberts, Kristen Schaal

Director: Loren Bouchard

Feature film based on the animated TV series.

2022 releases

The following films had originally been scheduled for 2021 but were moved back to 2022 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic:

Deep Water

Date of release: 14th January 2022

Cast: Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas

Director: Adrian Lyne

In this erotic thriller, Affleck and de Armas play married couple Vic and Melinda, who fall out of love with one another and begin playing mind games which starts to have deadly effects on the people around them.

Morbius

Marvel Studios/Sony

Date of release: 21st January 2022

Cast: Jared Leto, Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal, and Tyrese Gibson

Director: Daniel Espinosa

Biochemist Michael Morbius tries to cure himself of a rare blood disease, but when his experiment goes wrong, he inadvertently infects himself with a form of vampirism instead.

Death on the Nile

Date of release: 11th February 2022

Cast: Kenneth Branagh, Gal Gadot, Letitia Wright, Armie Hammer, Annette Bening

Director: Kenneth Branagh

Death on Nile sees Kenneth Branagh reprise his role as Hercule Poirot in this Agatha Christie adaptation. Poirot is tasked with uncovering a murderer whilst on holiday in Egypt

Mission: Impossible 7

Date of release: 27th May 2022

Cast: Tom Cruise, Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Angela Bassett, Frederick Schmidt, Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham, Esai Morales, Rob Delaney, Charles Parnell, Indira Varma, Mark Gatiss, and Cary Elwes

Director: Christopher McQuarrie

The latest instalment of the high octane action franchise starring Tom Cruise as MIF agent Ethan Hunt.

