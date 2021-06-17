New film releases 2021 – your calendar for all the upcoming release dates
From No Time to Die to Top Gun: Maverick, here's a list of all the films being released in cinemas this year.
Published:
Cinemas have now been open again for the best part of a month throughout most of the UK – and if you’re planning some more trips to the pictures during the summer and beyond then you’re in luck, as there’s a wealth of exciting features on the way.
Several films that were originally intended to open in 2020 will finally make their way to the big screen in the near future, with Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch, James Bond flick No Time to Die, Marvel’s Black Widow and Eternals and Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story remake among the highlights.
And that’s not all – there’s also the ninth installment in the increasingly bonkers The Fast and Furious saga, a new film from Edgar Wright, Denis Villeneuve’s long-awaited adaptation of iconic sci-fi novel Dune and a sequel to Top Gun to look forward to, and that’s not even mentioning a new Ghostbusters film and James Gunn’s Suicide Squad sequel.
There are also a few films that we expect to be released in 2021 but don’t yet have exact release dates, and some that have now been moved to 2022.
Here’s everything you need to know about all the biggest releases still to debut in 2021.
June
Luca
Release date: 18th June (Watch exclusively on Disney Plus)
Cast: Jacob Trembaly, Jack Dylan Glazer, Emma Berman, John Ratzenberger, Maya Rudolph
Director: Enrico Casarosa
In the Heights
Release date: 18th June
Cast: Anthony Ramos, Corey Hawkins, Leslie Grace, Melissa Barrera, Olga Merediz, Daphne Rubin-Vega
Director: Jon M. Chu
In the Earth
Release date: 18th June
Cast: Joel Fry, Ellora Torchia, Reece Shearsmith, Hayley Squires
Director: Ben Wheatley
The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard
Release date: 21st June
Cast: Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, Salma Hayek, Antonio Banderas, Morgan Freeman
Director: Patrick Hughes
Fast and Furious 9
Date of release: 24th June
Cast: Vin Diesel, John Cena, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Helen Mirren, and Charlize Theron.
Director: Justin Lin
Supernova
Date of release: 25th June
Cast: Colin Firth, Stanley Tucci, James Dreyfus, Pippa Haywood, Sarah Woodward
Director: Harry Macqueen
July
Freaky
Release date: 2nd July
Cast: Vince Vaughn, Kathryn Newton, Katie Finneran, Celeste O’Connor, Alan Ruck
Director: Christopher Landon
Another Round
Release date: 2nd July
Cast: Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Bo Larsen, Magnus Millang, and Lars Ranthe
Director: Thomas Vinterburg
Voyagers
Release date: 2nd July
Cast: Tye Sheridan, Lily-Rose Depp, Fionn Whitehead, Colin Farrell, Chanté Adams, Isaac Hempstead Wright, Viveik Kalra, Archie Renaux
Director: Neil Burger
Black Widow
Date of release: 9th July
Cast: Scarlett Johansson, Rachel Weisz, David Harbour, Florence Pugh
Director: Cate Shortland
Natasha Romanoff finally gets her own Marvel film with Black Widow, which follows the events of Captain America: Civil War. In the superhero film, Romanoff is forced to confront her past, which involves travelling to Russia and reuniting with the people she trained with.
Watch Black Widow on Disney+ with premier access from 9th July
Gunpowder Milkshake
Date of release: 14th July
Cast: Karen Gillan, Lena Headey, Carla Gugino, Chloe Coleman, Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett, Paul Giamatti
Director: Navot Papushado
The Croods 2: A New Age
Date of release: 16th July
Cast: Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds, Catherine Keener, Leslie Mann, Peter Dinklage
Director: Joel Crawford
This sequel to the 2013 animated hit The Croods follows the caveman family as they face their biggest threat since leaving the cave: another clan.
Cinderella
Date of release: 16th July
Cast: Camila Cabello, Billy Porter as the Fab G, Idina Menzel, Nicholas Galitzine, Pierce Brosnan, Minnie Driver, Maddie Baillio, Charlotte Spencer, John Mulaney
Director: Kay Cannon
Romantic musical comedy film based on the fairy tale of the same name.
Space Jam: A New Legacy
Date of release: 16th July
Cast: LeBron James, Don Cheadle, Khris Davis, Sonequa Martin-Green, Cedric Joe, Eric Bauza, Jeff Bergman
Director: Malcolm D. Lee
Sequel to the classic 1996 film starring basketball stars and Looney Tunes characters.
The Forever Purge
Date of release: 16th July
Cast: Ana de la Reguera, Josh Lucas, Tenoch Huerta, Leven Rambin, Will Patton, Cassidy Freeman
Director: Everardo Gout
The fifth and final instalment of the dystopian The Purge franchise.
Old
Release date: 23rd July 2021
Cast: Gael García Bernal, Vicky Krieps, Rufus Sewell, Ken Leung, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Abbey Lee, Aaron Pierre, Alex Wolff, Embeth Davidtz, Eliza Scanlen, Emun Elliott, Kathleen Chalfant, Thomasin McKenzie.
Director: M. Night Shyamalan
A family on a tropical holiday discover that the secluded beach where they are relaxing for a few hours is somehow causing them to age rapidly—reducing their entire lives into a single day.
Wrath of Man
Release date: 23rd July 2021
Cast: Jason Statham, Holt McCallany, Jeffrey Donovan, Josh Hartnett, Laz Alonso, Chris Reilly, Raúl Castillo, DeObia Oparei, Eddie Marsan
Director: Guy Ritchie
Mysterious and wild-eyed, a new security guard for a cash truck surprises his co-workers when he unleashes precision skills during a heist.
Jungle Cruise
Release date: 30th July 2021
Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Édgar Ramírez, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons, Paul Giamatti
Director: Jaume Collet-Serra
Set in the early 20th century, Disney film Jungle Cruise follows riverboat captain Frank (Johnson) as he embarks on a trip to find healing plant, the Tree of Life.
Riders of Justice
Release date: 30th July 2021
Cast: Mads Mikkelsen, Nikolaj Lie Kaas. Andrea Heick Gadeberg. Lars Brygmann, Nicolas Bro
Director: Anders Thomas Jensen
Spirit Untamed
Release date: 30th July 2021
Cast: Isabela Merced, Jake Gyllenhaal, Marsai Martin, Mckenna Grace, Julianne Moore, Walton Goggins, and Eiza González
Director: Elaine Bogan
The Suicide Squad
Release date: 30th July 2021
Cast: Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman, Sylvester Stallone, Viola Davis, Jai Courtney, Peter Capaldi
Director: James Gunn
The latest film in the DC Extended Universe, The Suicide Squad is a follow up to the 2016 film Suicide Squad, with the group of super-villains sent to destroy a Nazi-era prison and laboratory.
August
Stillwater
Date of release: 6th August 2021
Cast: Matt Damon, Camille Cottin and Abigail Breslin
Director: Tom McCarthy
An American oil-rig roughneck travels to Marseille, France, to visit his estranged daughter, in prison for a murder she claims she didn’t commit.
The Green Knight
Date of release: 6th August 2021
Cast: Dev Patel, Alicia Vikander, Joel Edgerton, Sarita Choudhury, Sean Harris, Kate Dickie, Barry Keoghan and Ralph Ineson
Director: David Lowery
A fantasy adventure based on the Arthurian legend, The Green Knight tells the story of Sir Gawain, King Arthur’s headstrong nephew, who embarks on a quest to confront the eponymous Knight, a gigantic tree-like creature.
Last Letter From Your Lover
Date of release: 6th August 2021
Cast: Felicity Jones, Shailene Woodley, Callum Turner, Nabhaan Rizwan, Joe Alwyn, Ncuti Gatwa
Director: Augustine Frizzell
Free Guy
Date of release: 13th August
Cast: Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer, Joe Keery, Lil Rel Howery, Taika Waititi
Director: Shawn Levy
In Free Guy, Ryan Reynolds plays a non-player character in video game Free City who starts to realise that he’s a disposable person inside a games console.
PAW Patrol: The Movie
Date of release: 13th August
Cast: Randall Park, Dax Shephard, Iain Armitage, Yara Shahidi
Director: Cal Brunker
Don’t Breathe 2
Date of release: 13th August
Cast: Stephen Lang, Rocci Williams, Stephanie Arcila
Director: Rodo Sayagues
People Just Do Nothing: Big in Japan
Date of release: 18th August
Cast: Allan Mustafa, Steve Stamp, Asim Chaudhry, Hugo Chegwin
Director: Jack Clough
Censor
Release date: 20th August
Cast: Niamh Algar, Michael Smiley, Amelie Child Villiers, Clare Hollman
Director: Prano Bailey-Bond
Candyman
Date of release: 27th August
Cast: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Colman Domingo
Director: Nia DaCosta
Co-written by Jordan Peele, Candyman is a reboot of the class 1992 horror film, based on Clive Barker’s short story The Forbidden. The thriller follows Anthony McCoy (Abdul-Mateen II) who discovers the true story behind Candyman – the ghost of a killer with a hook for a hand – after moving to the Cabrini Green neighbourhood.
September
Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings
Release date: 3rd September
Cast: Simu Liu, Tony Leung, Awkwafina, Ronny Chieng, Michelle Yeoh
Director: Destin Daniel Cretton
Respect
Date of release: 10th September
Cast: Jennifer Hudson, Forest Whitaker, Marlon Wayans, Audra McDonald, Marc Maron
Director: Liesl Tommy
Respect is the story of Aretha Franklin who sings in her father’s church choir as a child and grows up to become an international musical superstar and legend.
Infinite
Date of release: 10th September
Cast: Mark Wahlberg, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Sophie Cookson, Jason Mantzoukas, Rupert Friend, Toby Jones, and Dylan O’Brien
Director: Antoine Fuqua
Venom: Let There Be Carnage
Date of release: 15th September
Cast: Tom Hardy, Woody Harrelson, Michelle Williams, Reid Scott, Naomie Harris
Director: Andy Serkis
Follow-up to 2018 superhero movie Venom, Venom 2 – aka Venom: Let There Be Carnage – will pit Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock against Woody Harrelson’s deranged Cletus Kasady.
Dune
Date of release: 17th September
Cast: Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin
Director: Denis Villeneuve
In this adaptation of the sci-fi novel Dune, Duke Leto Atreides (Isaac) accepts his stewardship of desert planet Dune, the only source of ‘the spice’ – a drug which prolongs human life.
Everybody’s Talking About Jamie
Date of release: 17th September
Cast: Max Harwood, Richard E. Grant, Sharon Horgan, Lauren Patel, Shobna Gulati, Sarah Lancashire, and Ralph Ineson.
Director: Jonathan Butterell
Feature film adaptation of the musical about a teenager from Sheffield who wants to be a drag queen.
No Time to Die
Date of release: 30th September
Cast: Daniel Craig, Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, Rory Kinnear, Ralph Fiennes, Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch, Ana de Armas
Director: Cary Fukunaga
Daniel Craig’s 007 swansong sees Bond approached by his friend and CIA officer Felix Leiter, who enlists his help in the search for Valdo Obruchev, a missing scientist.
October
Halloween Kills
Date of release: 15th October
Cast: Jamie Lee Curtis, Nick Castle, James Jude Courtney, Judy Greer, Andi Matichak, Kyle Richards, Nancy Stephens, Charles Cyphers, Anthony Michael Hall
Director: David Gordon Green
Follow up to 2018’s Halloween reboot, set in the immediate aftermath of the film as Laurie Strode and her family work with new and old allies to form a mob against Michael Myers, who is still loose in Haddonfield.
Dear Evan Hansen
Date of release: 22nd October
Cast: Ben Platt, Kaitlyn Dever, Amandla Stenberg, Nik Dodani, Colton Ryan, Danny Pino, Julianne Moore, Amy Adams
Director: Stephen Chbosky
A high school senior suffers from social anxiety disorder which leads him to struggle at school. His journey of self-discovery and acceptance begins following the suicide of a fellow classmate.
The Boss Baby 2
Date of release: 22nd October
Cast: Alec Baldwin, John Flanagan, James McGrath
Director: Tom McGrath
Animated sequel to the 2016 film.
The Many Saints of Newark
Date of release: 22nd October
Cast: John Magaro, Vera Farmiga, Jon Bernthal, Leslie Odom Jr
Director: Alan Taylor
The Many Saints of Newark – a prequel to acclaimed TV series The Sopranos – takes a look at the formative years of New Jersey gangster, Tony Soprano.
Last Night in Soho
Date of release: 29th October
Cast: Anya Taylor-Joy, Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie, Matt Smith, Diana Rigg, Terence Stamp
Director: Edgar Wright
A young girl, passionate about fashion design, is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s where she encounters her idol, a dazzling wannabe singer.
November
Eternals
Date of release: 5th November
Cast: Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh, Don Lee, Barry Keoghan, Angelina Jolie, Kit Harington
Director: Chloe Zhao
Ghostbusters: After Life
Date of release: 12th November
Cast: Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Paul Rudd, Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, Annie Potts
Director: Jason Reitman
In Ghostbusters: Afterlife a single mother and her two children move to a new town and soon discover that they have a connection to the original Ghostbusters and their grandfather’s secret legacy.
Top Gun: Maverick
Release date: 19th November 2021
Cast: Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly, Val Kilmer, Miles Teller, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris
Director: Joseph Kosinski
House of Gucci
Release date: 26th November 2021
Cast: Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Al Pacino, Jared Leto, Jack Huston, Reeve Carney, Salma Hayek, and Jeremy Irons
Director: Ridley Scott
Encanto
Release date: 26th November 2021
Cast: Stephanie Beatriz, Ben Stiller
Director: Byron Howard and Jared Bush
December
West Side Story
Date of release: 10th December
Cast: Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez
Director: Steven Spielberg
In this adaptation of the Broadway musical, West Side Story stars Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler as star-crossed lovers Tony and Maria, who fall in love despite being members of rival gangs.
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Date of release: 17th December
Cast: Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jamie Foxx, Benedict Cumberbatch, Alfred Molina.
Director: Jon Watts
Latest instalment in the MCU and sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) and Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019).
The King’s Man
Date of release: 22nd December
Cast: Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Charles Dance
Director: Matthew Vaughn
In the prequel to the Kingsman films, The King’s Man, one man (Fiennes) and his protégé must band together to stop history’s worst tyrants from wiping out millions.
Downton Abbey 2
Date of release: 22nd December
Cast: Hugh Bonneville, Elizabeth McGovern, Michelle Dockery, Laura Carmichael, Matthew Goode, Maggie Smith, Imelda Staunton, Dominic West, Jim Carter, Laura Haddock, Huch Dancy, Nathalie Baye,
Director: Simon Curtis
The Matrix 4
Date of release: 22nd December
Cast: Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, Lambert Wilson, and Daniel Bernhardt
Director: Lana Wachowski
2021 releases TBC
The following films are expected to be released in 2021 but don’t yet have an official release date:
The French Dispatch
Date of release: 2021 TBC
Cast: Timothée Chalamet, Benicio del Toro, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Léa Seydoux, Frances McDormand, Bill Murray
Director: Wes Anderson
Wes Anderson’s latest star-studded comedy-drama centres around an American newspaper named The French Dispatch located in a fictional French city. There are three storylines told throughout the film, inspired by various real-life events.
Bob’s Burgers: The Movie
Date of release: 2021 TBC
Cast: H. Jon Benjamin, Dan Mintz, Eugene Mirman, Larry Murphy, John Roberts, Kristen Schaal
Director: Loren Bouchard
Feature film based on the animated TV series.
2022 releases
The following films had originally been scheduled for 2021 but were moved back to 2022 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic:
Deep Water
Date of release: 14th January 2022
Cast: Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas
Director: Adrian Lyne
In this erotic thriller, Affleck and de Armas play married couple Vic and Melinda, who fall out of love with one another and begin playing mind games which starts to have deadly effects on the people around them.
Morbius
Date of release: 21st January 2022
Cast: Jared Leto, Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal, and Tyrese Gibson
Director: Daniel Espinosa
Biochemist Michael Morbius tries to cure himself of a rare blood disease, but when his experiment goes wrong, he inadvertently infects himself with a form of vampirism instead.
Death on the Nile
Date of release: 11th February 2022
Cast: Kenneth Branagh, Gal Gadot, Letitia Wright, Armie Hammer, Annette Bening
Director: Kenneth Branagh
Death on Nile sees Kenneth Branagh reprise his role as Hercule Poirot in this Agatha Christie adaptation. Poirot is tasked with uncovering a murderer whilst on holiday in Egypt
Mission: Impossible 7
Date of release: 27th May 2022
Cast: Tom Cruise, Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Angela Bassett, Frederick Schmidt, Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham, Esai Morales, Rob Delaney, Charles Parnell, Indira Varma, Mark Gatiss, and Cary Elwes
Director: Christopher McQuarrie
The latest instalment of the high octane action franchise starring Tom Cruise as MIF agent Ethan Hunt.
Jurassic World: Dominion
Release date: 10th June 2022
Cast: Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Jake Johnson, Omar Sy, Daniella Pineda, Justice Smith
Director: Colin Trevorrow
Also known as Jurassic World 3, the latest film in the ongoing Jurassic Park franchise will see original franchise leads Neill, Dern and Goldblum reunite.
