And the good news is that there is still a lot to look forward to for the rest of 2022, with some exciting new films in a range of different genres and styles.

We're just about a third of the way into the year and we've already seen some terrific films released so far, from ambitious revenge epics like The Northman to charming adventure romances like The Lost City – not to mention massive blockbusters such as The Batman .

May is looking like a particularly good month if you're a fan of multiverse movies: not only is the latest film in the MCU – Sam Raimi's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – released at the start of the month, but there's also epic new sci-fi flick Everything Everywhere All at Once as well.

Moving into June and July there's everything from new Pixar flick Lightyear to Baz Luhrmann's Elvis biopic, while Jordan Peele is back with what looks to be an intriguing third feature titled Nope.

And there are some huge films towards the end of the year as well – including the long-awaited release of the first Avatar sequel, 13 years after the original broke box office records around the world.

Read on for all the major films that have been confirmed for 2022 so far –and don't forget to mark some of those release dates in your diaries.

April Downton Abbey: A New Era

Date of release: 29th April 2022

Cast: Hugh Bonneville, Maggie Smith, Michelle Dockery, Joanne Froggatt and Penelope Wilton

Director: Simon Curtis

Follow-up to the 2019 feature film in which the Crawley family travel to the South of France to uncover the mystery of the Dowager Countess's past.

May

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness

Date of release: 5th May 2022

Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch, Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Elizabeth Olsen and Xochitl Gomez

Director: Sam Raimi

Dr Stephen Strange casts a forbidden spell that opens the door to the multiverse, including an alternate version of himself, whose threat to humanity is too great for the combined forces of Strange, Wong, and Wanda Maximoff.

Firestarter

Date of release: 13th May 2022

Cast: Zac Efron, Sydney Lemmon, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Michael Greyeyes, Kurtwood Smith, John Beasley and Gloria Reuben.

Director: Keith Thomas

A young girl tries to understand how she mysteriously gained the power to set things on fire with her mind. Everything Everywhere All at Once Date of release: 13th May 2022 Cast: Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, Jenny Slate, Harry Shum Jr., James Hong and Jamie Lee Curtis. Director: Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert An ageing Chinese immigrant is swept up in a wild adventure, where she alone can save the world by exploring other universes connecting with the lives she could have led.

Father Stu Date of release: 13th May 2022 Cast: Mark Wahlberg, Jacki Weaver, Mel Gibson and Teresa Ruiz Director: Rosalind Ross Follows the life of Father Stuart Long, a boxer-turned-priest who inspired countless people during his journey from self-destruction to redemption. Benediction Date of release: 20th May 2022 Cast: Jack Lowden, Peter Capaldi, Simon Russell Beale, Jeremy Irvine, Calam Lynch, Kate Phillips, Gemma Jones and Ben Daniels Director: Terrence Davies The story of English poet, writer and soldier Siegfried Sassoon. The Road Dance Date of release: 20th May 2022 Cast: Hermione Corfield, Morven Christie, Will Fletcher and Mark Gatiss Director: Richie Adams A young girl lives in the Outer Hebrides in a small village in the years just before WWI. Isolated and hard by the shore, her life takes a dramatic change when a terrible tragedy befalls her. Bob's Burgers Date of release: 27th May 2022 Cast: H Jon Benjamin, Dan Mintz, Eugene Mirman, Larry Murphy, John Roberts, Kristen Schaal Director: Loren Bouchard Feature film based on the animated TV series. Top Gun: Maverick

Release date: 27th May 2022

Cast: Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly, Val Kilmer, Miles Teller, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris

Director: Joseph Kosinski

In Top Gun: Maverick , after more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy's top aviators, Pete Mitchell is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. June Men Date of release: 1st June 2022 Cast: Jessie Buckley, Rory Kinnear, Paapa Essiedu and Gayle Rankin Director: Alex Garland A young woman goes on a solo vacation to the English countryside following the death of her ex-husband. Dashcam Date of release: 3rd June 2022 Cast: Annie Hardy, Amar Chadha-Patel, Angela Enahoro and Seylan Baxter Director: Rob Savage Two friends on a horror-fuelled road trip livestream the most terrifying night of their lives. Jurassic World: Dominion

Date of release: 10th June 2022

Cast: Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern, Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, Daniella Pineda, Isabella Sermon, Justice Smith, Omar Sy and BD Wong

Director: Colin Trevorrow

Latest entry in the long-running franchise – with plot kept under wraps.

Lightyear

Date of release: 17th June 2022

Cast: Chris Evans, Taika Waititi

Director: Angus MacLane

The story of Buzz Lightyear and his adventures to infinity and beyond. Good Luck To Tou, Leo Grande Date of release: 17th June 2022 Cast: Emma Thompson, Daryl McCormack, Isabella Laughland, Charlotte Ware and Carina Lopes Director: Sophie Hyde Retired widow Nancy Stokes hires a good-looking young sex worker called Leo Grande, in the hope of enjoying a night of pleasure and self-discovery after an unfulfilling married life.

The Black Phone Date of release: 24th June 2022 Cast: Ethan Hawke, Mason Thames, Madeleine McGraw, Jeremy Davies and James Ransone Director: Scott Derrickson After being abducted by a child killer and locked in a soundproof basement, a 13-year-old boy starts receiving calls on a disconnected phone from the killer's previous victims. Elvis

Date of release: 24th June 2022

Cast: Tom Hanks, Austin Butler, Olivia DeJonge, Yola Quartey, Luke Bracey, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Dacre Montgomery, Helen Thomson, Richard Roxburgh and David Wenham

Director: Baz Luhrmann

A look at the life of the legendary rock and roll star, Elvis Presley. July Nitram Date of release: 1st July 2022 Cast: Caleb Landry Jones, Judy Davis, Essie Davis and Anthony LaPaglia Director: Justin Kurzel Events leading up to the 1996 Port Arthur massacre on Tasmania in an attempt to understand why and how the atrocity occurred. Minions 2: The Rise Of Gru Date of release: 1st July 2022 Cast: Steve Carell, Pierre Coffin, Taraji P. Henson, Michelle Yeoh, RZA, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Lucy Lawless, Dolph Lundgren, Danny Trejo, Russell Brand, Julie Andrews, and Alan Arkin Director: Kyle Balda The untold story of one 12-year-old's dream to become the world's greatest supervillain. The Princess Date of release: 1st July 2022 Cast: Joey King, Dominic Cooper, Olga Kurylenko and Veronica Ngo Director: Le-Van Kiet When a strong-willed princess refuses to wed the cruel sociopath, she is kidnapped and locked in a remote tower of her father’s castle. Joyride Date of release: 1st July 2022 Cast: Olivia Colman, Charlie Reid and Lochlann Ó Mearáin Director: Emer Reynolds A train-wreck on an adventure who is ready to give away her new-born baby is joined by a cheeky street urchin. Thor: Love and Thunder

Date of release: 8th July 2022

Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Jeff Goldblum and Vin Diesel.

Director: Taika Waititi

The sequel to Thor: Ragnarok and the fourth movie in the Thor saga. Brian and Charles Date of release: 8th July 2022 Cast: David Earl, Chris Hayward, Louise Brealey, Jamie Michie and Nina Sosanya Director: Jim Archer After a particularly harsh winter Brian goes into a deep depression; completely isolated and with no one to talk to, Brian does what any sane person would do when faced with such a melancholic situation. He builds a robot.

The Railway Children Return

Date of release: 15th July 2022

Cast: Jenny Agutter, Tom Courtenay and Sheridan Smith

Director: Morgan Matthews

Follow a group of children who are evacuated to a Yorkshire village during the Second World War, where they encounter a young soldier who, like them, is far away from home.

Where the Crawdads Sing Date of release: 15th July 2022 Cast: Harris Dickinson, Daisy Edgar-Jones and David Strathairn. Director: Olivia Newman A woman who raised herself in the marshes of the deep South becomes a suspect in the murder of a man she was once involved with. Nope

Date of release: 22nd July 2022

Cast: Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, and Steven Yeun

Director: Jordan Peele

The latest film from Get Out and Us director Jordan Peele – plot details kept under wraps. Bullet Train Date of release: 29th July 2022 Cast: Brad Pitt, Joey King, Andrew Koji, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Zazie Beetz, Masi Oka, Michael Shannon, Logan Lerman, Hiroyuki Sanada, Karen Fukuhara, Bad Bunny and Sandra Bullock Director: David Leith Five assassins aboard a fast-moving bullet train find out their missions have something in common. DC League of Super-Pets Date of release: 29th July 2022 Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Kate McKinnon, John Krasinski, Vanessa Bayer, Natasha Lyonne, Diego Luna, Thomas Middleditch, Ben Schwartz and Keanu Reeves Director: Jared Stern Krypto the Super-Dog and Superman are inseparable best friends, sharing the same superpowers and fighting crime side by side in Metropolis. However, Krypto must master his own powers for a rescue mission when Superman is kidnapped.

August Secret Headquarters Date of release: 5th August 2022 Cast: Owen Wilson, Michael Peña, and Jesse Williams Director: Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman Young Charlie Kincaid discovers a secret headquarters under his home that seems to belong to a superhero. He shares it with his friends, and they start to believe that his estranged father might have a secret double life. Easter Sunday Date of release: 5th August 2022 Cast: Jo Koy, Jimmy O. Yang, Tia Carrere, Brandon Wardell, Eva Noblezada, Eugene Cordero, Jay Chandrasekhar, Tiffany Haddish and Lou Diamond Phillips Director: Jay Chandrasekhar Jo Koy plays a fictionalised version of himself as he attends a family gathering to celebrate Easter Sunday. Eiffel Date of release: 5th August 2022 Cast: Romain Duris, Emma Mackey, Pierre Deladonchamps and Armande Boulanger Director: Martin Bourboulon The government is asking Eiffel to design something spectacular for the 1889 Paris World Fair, but Eiffel simply wants to design the subway. The Forgiven Date of release: 26th August 2022 Cast: Ralph Fiennes, Jessica Chastain, Caleb Landry Jones, Saïd Taghmaoui, Christopher Abbott and Matt Smith Director: John Michael McDonagh The Forgiven takes place over a weekend in the High Atlas Mountains of Morocco, and explores the reverberations of a random accident on the lives of both the local Muslims, and Western visitors to a house party in a grand villa.

September

Fisherman’s Friends: One And All

Date of release: 2nd September 2022

Cast: James Purefoy, Joshua McGuire, Fiona Button, David Hayman and Maggie Steed

Director: Meg Leonard, Nick Moorcroft

A sequel to the hit film Fisherman's Friends.

Salem's Lot Date of release: 9th September 2022 Cast: Lewis Pullman, Makenzie Leigh, Bill Camp, Spencer Treat Clark, Alfre Woodard, William Sadler, Pilou Asbæk, and John Benjamin Hickey Director: Gary Dauberman A writer travels to a town where the people become vampires. Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret Date of release: 16th September 2022 Cast: Abby Ryder Fortson, Rachel McAdams, Benny Safdie and Kathy Bates Director: Kelly Fremon Craig Sixth-grader Margaret Simon and her family move from New York City to the suburbs of New Jersey. Since one of her parents is Christian while the other is Jewish, she goes on a quest to discover her religious identity. The Woman King Date of release: 16th September 2022 Cast: Viola Davis, Thuso Mbedu, Lashana Lynch, John Boyega, Adrienne Warren, Sheila Atim, Jayme Lawson and Hero Fiennes Tiffin Director: Gina Prince-Bythewood A historical epic inspired by the true events that happened in The Kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful states of Africa in the 18th and 19th centuries. Distant Date of release: 16th September 2022 Cast: Anthony Ramos, Naomi Scott and Zachary Quinto Director: Will Speck and Josh Gordon The spaceship of asteroid miner Andy gets struck by an asteroid, sending him to an alien planet where he contends with his AI survival suit. Losing oxygen, he connects with fellow crew member Naomi via radio, who is trapped inside her escape pod.

Don't Worry Darling Date of release: 23rd September 2022 Cast: Florence Pugh, Harry Styles Olivia Wilde, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne, Nick Kroll and Chris Pine Director: Olivia Wilde An unhappy housewife in the 1950s discovers a disturbing truth, while her loving husband hides a dark secret. Dark Harvest Date of release: 23rd September 2022 Cast: Casey Likes, E’myri Crutchfield, Jeremy Davies, Elizabeth Reaser, Luke Kirby, Jake Brennan and Britain Dalto Director: David Slade A legendary monster called October Boy terrorizes residents in a small Midwestern town when he rises from the cornfields every Halloween with his butcher knife and makes his way toward those who are brave enough to confront him. Ticket to Paradise Date of release: 30th September 2022 Cast: George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Billie Lourd, Kaitlyn Dever, and Lucas Bravo Director: Ol Parker A divorced couple that teams up and travels to Bali to stop their daughter from making the same mistake they think they made 25 years ago. Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris Date of release: 30th September 2022 Cast: Lesley Manville, Isabelle Huppert, Jason Isaacs, Lambert Wilson, Alba Baptista, Lucas Bravo and Rose Williams Director: Anthony Fabian A new adaptation of Paul Gallico's much-loved novel about a cleaning lady in 1950s London who falls in love with an haute couture dress by Christian Dior and decides to gamble everything for the sake of this folly. October Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile Date of release: 7th October 2022 Cast: Shawn Mendes, Javier Bardem, Winslow Fegley, Constance Wu, Lyric Hurd, Brett Gelman and Scoot McNairy. Director: Will Speck and Josh Gordon Feature film based on the children's book about a crocodile that lives in New York City. White Bird: A Wonder Story Date of release: 14th October 2022 Cast: Gillian Anderson, Helen Mirren, Bryce Gheisar and Jo Stone-Fewings Director: Marc Foster A young Jewish girl is hidden away by a boy and his family in Nazi-occupied France during World War II. Halloween Ends Date of release: 14th October 2022 Cast: Jamie Lee Curtis, Nick Castle, James Jude Courtney, Andi Matichak, Will Patton, Kyle Richards and Omar Dorsey Director: David Gordon Green Laurie Strode prepares for a final showdown with masked killer Michael Myers. Black Adam

Date of release: 21st October 2022

Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Noah Centineo, Aldis Hodge, Sarah Shahi, Quintessa Swindell, and Pierce Brosnan.

Director: Jaume Collet-Serra

Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the Egyptian gods-and imprisoned just as quickly-Black Adam is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world.

Bros Date of release: 28th October 2022 Cast: Billy Eichner, Luke Macfarlane, Monica Raymund, Jim Rash Director: Nicholas Stoller Two men with commitment problems attempt a relationship. Unwelcome Date of release: 28th October 2022 Cast: Hannah John-Kamen, Douglas Booth, Colm Meaney, Kristian Nairn and Chris Walley Director: Jon Wright Londoners Maya and Jamie who escape their urban nightmare to the tranquility of rural Ireland only to discover malevolent, murderous goblins lurking in the gnarled, ancient wood at the foot of their new garden. The Devil's Light Date of release: 28th October 2022 Cast: Jacqueline Byers, Virginia Madsen, Ben Cross, Colin Salmon, Christian Navarro and Nicholas Ralph Director: Daniel Stamm A nun prepares to perform an exorcism and comes face to face with a demonic force with mysterious ties to her past. November Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Date of release: 11th November 2022 Cast: Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, and Dominique Thorne Director: Ryan Coogler A sequel that will continue to explore the world of Wakanda and all the characters introduced in the 2018 film. Living Date of release: 11th November 2022 Cast: Bill Nighy, Aimee Lou Wood, Alex Sharp and Tom Burke Director: Oliver Hermanus An English-language adaptation of the script of Japanese film Ikiru (1952), set in London in the 1950s. Thirteen Lives Date of release: 18th November 2022 Cast: Viggo Mortensen, Colin Farrell and Joel Edgerton Director: Ron Howard Rescue workers try to save 12 boys and their soccer coach from a flooded, impenetrable cave system in Thailand. She Said Date of release: 18th November 2022 Cast: Zoe Kazan, Carey Mulligan, Patricia Clarkson, Andre Braugher, Samantha Morton, Tom Pelphrey, and Adam Shapiro Director: Maria Schrader Depicts the work done by journalists Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey to break the story of Harvey Weinstein's sexual misconduct allegations. Strange World Date of release: 23rd November 2022 Cast: Alan Tudyk Director: Don Hall New Disney animated feature follows the legendary Clades – a family of explorers whose differences threatened to topple their latest and most crucial mission. December Violent Night Date of release: 2nd December 2022 Cast: David Harbour, John Leguizamo, Beverly D'Angelo and Alex Hassel. Director: Tommy Wirkola A group of mercenaries attack the estate of a wealthy family on Christmas Eve, and Santa must save Christmas.

Matilda the Musical Date of release: 2nd December 2022 Cast: Emma Thompson, Lashana Lynch, Alisha Weir, Stephen Graham, Andrea Riseborough and Sindhu Vee Director: Matthew Warchus Adaptation of the musical based on Roald Dahl's novel, in which a young mistreated, bookworm child prodigy attends a school run by an abusive headmistress, and finds a kindred spirit in her teacher, Miss Honey. Avatar 2 Date of release: 16th December 2022 Cast: Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang, Giovanni Ribisi, Joel David Moore, Dileep Rao, CCH Pounder, Matt Gerald, Sigourney Weaver, Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, Oona Chaplin, Vin Diesel, and CJ Jones. Director: James Cameron Jake Sully and Neytiri have formed a family and are doing anything they can to stay together – but when an old threat returns to finish what it started, they are forced to leave their home and explore the different regions of Pandora. Shazam! Fury Of The Gods Date of release: 16th December 2022 Cast: Zachary Levi, Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Djimon Hounsou, Rachel Zegler, Helen Mirren, and Lucy Liu. Director: David F. Sandberg Sequel to 2019's Shazam! –plot details still under wraps. I Wanna Dance with Somebody Date of release: 23rd December 2022 Cast: Naomi Ackie, Ashton Sanders, Stanley Tucci, Nafessa Williams, Clarke Peters and Tamara Tunie. Director: Kasi Lemmons

The film takes a look at the life and career of Whitney Houston.

Previous releases

February

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Date of release: 4th February 2022

Cast: Jessica Chastain, Andrew Garfield, Cherry Jones and Vincent D'Onofrio

Director: Michael Showalter

An intimate look at the extraordinary rise, fall and redemption of televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker.

Jackass Forever

Date of release: 4th February 2022

Cast: Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Wee Man

Director: Jeff Tremaine

After 11 years, the Jackass crew returns for their final crusade – and more outlandish stunts and pranks

Moonfall

Date of release: 4th February 2022

Cast: Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson, John Bradley, Michael Peña, Charlie Plummer, Kelly Yu, and Donald Sutherland

Director: Roland Emmerich

A mysterious force knocks the Moon from its orbit around Earth and sends it hurdling on a collision course with life as we know it.

The Souvenir Part II

Date of release: 4th February 2022

Cast: Honor Swinton Byrne, Jaygann Ayeh, Richard Ayoade, James Spencer Ashworth, Harris Dickinson, Charlie Heaton, Joe Alwyn, and Tilda Swinton

Director: Joanna Hogg

In the aftermath of her tumultuous relationship with a charismatic and manipulative older man, Julie begins to untangle her fraught love for him in making her graduation film, sorting fact from his elaborately constructed fiction.

Death on the Nile

Date of release: 11th February 2022

Cast: Kenneth Branagh, Gal Gadot, Letitia Wright, Armie Hammer, Annette Bening and Emma Mackey

Director: Kenneth Branagh

Death on Nile sees Kenneth Branagh reprise his role as Hercule Poirot in this Agatha Christie adaptation. Poirot is tasked with uncovering a murderer whilst on holiday in Egypt

Uncharted

Date of release: 11th February 2022

Cast: Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle and Antonio Banderas

Director: Ruben Fleischer

A prequel to the game series of the same name, starring Holland as a younger Drake, showing us details of how he came to meet and befriend Sully.

Marry Me

Date of release: 11th February 2022

Cast: Jennifer Lopez, Owen Wilson, Maluma, John Bradley, Sarah Silverman and Utkarsh Ambudkar

Director: Kat Coiro

Music superstars Kat Valdez and Bastian are getting married before a global audience of fans – but when Kat learns, seconds before her vows, that Bastian has been unfaithful, she decides to marry Charlie, a stranger in the crowd, instead.

Cyrano

Date of release: 25th February 2022

Cast: Peter Dinklage, Haley Bennett, Ben Mendelsohn and Kelvin Harrison Jr.

Director: Joe Wright

Too self-conscious to woo Roxanne himself, wordsmith Cyrano de Bergerac helps young Christian nab her heart through love letters.

The Duke

Date of release: 25th February 2022

Cast: Jim Broadbent, Helen Mirren, Matthew Goode, Fionn Whitehead and Anna Maxwell Martin

Director: Roger Michell

In 1961, Kempton Bunton, a 60 year old taxi driver, steals Goya's portrait of the Duke of Wellington from the National Gallery in London.

March

The Batman

Date of release: 4th March 2022

Cast: Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Andy Serkis, and Colin Farrell

Director: Matt Reeves

In his second year of fighting crime, Batman uncovers corruption in Gotham City that connects to his own family while facing a serial killer known as the Riddler.

Ali & Ava

Date of release: 11th March 2022

Cast: Adeel Akhtar, Claire Rushbrook and Ellora Torchia

Director: Clio Barnard

Ali and Ava, both lonely for different reasons, meet and sparks fly – over a lunar month a deep connection begins to grow, despite the legacy of Ava's past relationship and Ali's emotional turmoil at the breakdown of his marriage.

Wolf

Date of release: 18th March 2022

Cast: George MacKay, Lily-Rose Depp, Paddy Considine, Eileen Walsh, Fionn O'Shea and Lola Petticrew

Director: Nathalie Biancheri