New film releases 2022 – your calendar for all the upcoming release dates
There's still a lot to look forward to in 2022 from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to Avatar 2.
We're just about a third of the way into the year and we've already seen some terrific films released so far, from ambitious revenge epics like The Northman to charming adventure romances like The Lost City – not to mention massive blockbusters such as The Batman.
And the good news is that there is still a lot to look forward to for the rest of 2022, with some exciting new films in a range of different genres and styles.
May is looking like a particularly good month if you're a fan of multiverse movies: not only is the latest film in the MCU – Sam Raimi's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – released at the start of the month, but there's also epic new sci-fi flick Everything Everywhere All at Once as well.
Moving into June and July there's everything from new Pixar flick Lightyear to Baz Luhrmann's Elvis biopic, while Jordan Peele is back with what looks to be an intriguing third feature titled Nope.
And there are some huge films towards the end of the year as well – including the long-awaited release of the first Avatar sequel, 13 years after the original broke box office records around the world.
Read on for all the major films that have been confirmed for 2022 so far –and don't forget to mark some of those release dates in your diaries.
April
Downton Abbey: A New Era
Date of release: 29th April 2022
Cast: Hugh Bonneville, Maggie Smith, Michelle Dockery, Joanne Froggatt and Penelope Wilton
Director: Simon Curtis
Follow-up to the 2019 feature film in which the Crawley family travel to the South of France to uncover the mystery of the Dowager Countess's past.
May
Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness
Date of release: 5th May 2022
Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch, Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Elizabeth Olsen and Xochitl Gomez
Director: Sam Raimi
Dr Stephen Strange casts a forbidden spell that opens the door to the multiverse, including an alternate version of himself, whose threat to humanity is too great for the combined forces of Strange, Wong, and Wanda Maximoff.
Firestarter
Date of release: 13th May 2022
Cast: Zac Efron, Sydney Lemmon, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Michael Greyeyes, Kurtwood Smith, John Beasley and Gloria Reuben.
Director: Keith Thomas
A young girl tries to understand how she mysteriously gained the power to set things on fire with her mind.
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Date of release: 13th May 2022
Cast: Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, Jenny Slate, Harry Shum Jr., James Hong and Jamie Lee Curtis.
Director: Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert
An ageing Chinese immigrant is swept up in a wild adventure, where she alone can save the world by exploring other universes connecting with the lives she could have led.
Father Stu
Date of release: 13th May 2022
Cast: Mark Wahlberg, Jacki Weaver, Mel Gibson and Teresa Ruiz
Director: Rosalind Ross
Benediction
Date of release: 20th May 2022
Cast: Jack Lowden, Peter Capaldi, Simon Russell Beale, Jeremy Irvine, Calam Lynch, Kate Phillips, Gemma Jones and Ben Daniels
Director: Terrence Davies
The Road Dance
Date of release: 20th May 2022
Cast: Hermione Corfield, Morven Christie, Will Fletcher and Mark Gatiss
Director: Richie Adams
A young girl lives in the Outer Hebrides in a small village in the years just before WWI. Isolated and hard by the shore, her life takes a dramatic change when a terrible tragedy befalls her.
Bob's Burgers
Date of release: 27th May 2022
Cast: H Jon Benjamin, Dan Mintz, Eugene Mirman, Larry Murphy, John Roberts, Kristen Schaal
Director: Loren Bouchard
Feature film based on the animated TV series.
Top Gun: Maverick
Release date: 27th May 2022
Cast: Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly, Val Kilmer, Miles Teller, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris
Director: Joseph Kosinski
June
Men
Date of release: 1st June 2022
Cast: Jessie Buckley, Rory Kinnear, Paapa Essiedu and Gayle Rankin
Director: Alex Garland
A young woman goes on a solo vacation to the English countryside following the death of her ex-husband.
Dashcam
Date of release: 3rd June 2022
Cast: Annie Hardy, Amar Chadha-Patel, Angela Enahoro and Seylan Baxter
Director: Rob Savage
Two friends on a horror-fuelled road trip livestream the most terrifying night of their lives.
Jurassic World: Dominion
Date of release: 10th June 2022
Cast: Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern, Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, Daniella Pineda, Isabella Sermon, Justice Smith, Omar Sy and BD Wong
Director: Colin Trevorrow
Latest entry in the long-running franchise – with plot kept under wraps.
Lightyear
Date of release: 17th June 2022
Cast: Chris Evans, Taika Waititi
Director: Angus MacLane
The story of Buzz Lightyear and his adventures to infinity and beyond.
Good Luck To Tou, Leo Grande
Date of release: 17th June 2022
Cast: Emma Thompson, Daryl McCormack, Isabella Laughland, Charlotte Ware and Carina Lopes
Director: Sophie Hyde
Retired widow Nancy Stokes hires a good-looking young sex worker called Leo Grande, in the hope of enjoying a night of pleasure and self-discovery after an unfulfilling married life.
The Black Phone
Date of release: 24th June 2022
Cast: Ethan Hawke, Mason Thames, Madeleine McGraw, Jeremy Davies and James Ransone
Director: Scott Derrickson
After being abducted by a child killer and locked in a soundproof basement, a 13-year-old boy starts receiving calls on a disconnected phone from the killer's previous victims.
Elvis
Date of release: 24th June 2022
Cast: Tom Hanks, Austin Butler, Olivia DeJonge, Yola Quartey, Luke Bracey, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Dacre Montgomery, Helen Thomson, Richard Roxburgh and David Wenham
Director: Baz Luhrmann
A look at the life of the legendary rock and roll star, Elvis Presley.
July
Nitram
Date of release: 1st July 2022
Cast: Caleb Landry Jones, Judy Davis, Essie Davis and Anthony LaPaglia
Director: Justin Kurzel
Events leading up to the 1996 Port Arthur massacre on Tasmania in an attempt to understand why and how the atrocity occurred.
Minions 2: The Rise Of Gru
Date of release: 1st July 2022
Cast: Steve Carell, Pierre Coffin, Taraji P. Henson, Michelle Yeoh, RZA, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Lucy Lawless, Dolph Lundgren, Danny Trejo, Russell Brand, Julie Andrews, and Alan Arkin
Director: Kyle Balda
The untold story of one 12-year-old's dream to become the world's greatest supervillain.
The Princess
Date of release: 1st July 2022
Cast: Joey King, Dominic Cooper, Olga Kurylenko and Veronica Ngo
Director: Le-Van Kiet
When a strong-willed princess refuses to wed the cruel sociopath, she is kidnapped and locked in a remote tower of her father’s castle.
Joyride
Date of release: 1st July 2022
Cast: Olivia Colman, Charlie Reid and Lochlann Ó Mearáin
Director: Emer Reynolds
A train-wreck on an adventure who is ready to give away her new-born baby is joined by a cheeky street urchin.
Thor: Love and Thunder
Date of release: 8th July 2022
Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Jeff Goldblum and Vin Diesel.
Director: Taika Waititi
The sequel to Thor: Ragnarok and the fourth movie in the Thor saga.
Brian and Charles
Date of release: 8th July 2022
Cast: David Earl, Chris Hayward, Louise Brealey, Jamie Michie and Nina Sosanya
Director: Jim Archer
After a particularly harsh winter Brian goes into a deep depression; completely isolated and with no one to talk to, Brian does what any sane person would do when faced with such a melancholic situation. He builds a robot.
The Railway Children Return
Date of release: 15th July 2022
Cast: Jenny Agutter, Tom Courtenay and Sheridan Smith
Director: Morgan Matthews
Follow a group of children who are evacuated to a Yorkshire village during the Second World War, where they encounter a young soldier who, like them, is far away from home.
Where the Crawdads Sing
Date of release: 15th July 2022
Cast: Harris Dickinson, Daisy Edgar-Jones and David Strathairn.
Director: Olivia Newman
A woman who raised herself in the marshes of the deep South becomes a suspect in the murder of a man she was once involved with.
Nope
Date of release: 22nd July 2022
Cast: Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, and Steven Yeun
Director: Jordan Peele
The latest film from Get Out and Us director Jordan Peele – plot details kept under wraps.
Bullet Train
Date of release: 29th July 2022
Cast: Brad Pitt, Joey King, Andrew Koji, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Zazie Beetz, Masi Oka, Michael Shannon, Logan Lerman, Hiroyuki Sanada, Karen Fukuhara, Bad Bunny and Sandra Bullock
Director: David Leith
Five assassins aboard a fast-moving bullet train find out their missions have something in common.
DC League of Super-Pets
Date of release: 29th July 2022
Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Kate McKinnon, John Krasinski, Vanessa Bayer, Natasha Lyonne, Diego Luna, Thomas Middleditch, Ben Schwartz and Keanu Reeves
Director: Jared Stern
Krypto the Super-Dog and Superman are inseparable best friends, sharing the same superpowers and fighting crime side by side in Metropolis. However, Krypto must master his own powers for a rescue mission when Superman is kidnapped.
August
Secret Headquarters
Date of release: 5th August 2022
Cast: Owen Wilson, Michael Peña, and Jesse Williams
Director: Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman
Easter Sunday
Date of release: 5th August 2022
Cast: Jo Koy, Jimmy O. Yang, Tia Carrere, Brandon Wardell, Eva Noblezada, Eugene Cordero, Jay Chandrasekhar, Tiffany Haddish and Lou Diamond Phillips
Director: Jay Chandrasekhar
Eiffel
Date of release: 5th August 2022
Cast: Romain Duris, Emma Mackey, Pierre Deladonchamps and Armande Boulanger
Director: Martin Bourboulon
The Forgiven
Date of release: 26th August 2022
Cast: Ralph Fiennes, Jessica Chastain, Caleb Landry Jones, Saïd Taghmaoui, Christopher Abbott and Matt Smith
Director: John Michael McDonagh
September
Fisherman’s Friends: One And All
Date of release: 2nd September 2022
Cast: James Purefoy, Joshua McGuire, Fiona Button, David Hayman and Maggie Steed
Director: Meg Leonard, Nick Moorcroft
Salem's Lot
Date of release: 9th September 2022
Cast: Lewis Pullman, Makenzie Leigh, Bill Camp, Spencer Treat Clark, Alfre Woodard, William Sadler, Pilou Asbæk, and John Benjamin Hickey
Director: Gary Dauberman
Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret
Date of release: 16th September 2022
Cast: Abby Ryder Fortson, Rachel McAdams, Benny Safdie and Kathy Bates
Director: Kelly Fremon Craig
Sixth-grader Margaret Simon and her family move from New York City to the suburbs of New Jersey. Since one of her parents is Christian while the other is Jewish, she goes on a quest to discover her religious identity.
The Woman King
Date of release: 16th September 2022
Cast: Viola Davis, Thuso Mbedu, Lashana Lynch, John Boyega, Adrienne Warren, Sheila Atim, Jayme Lawson and Hero Fiennes Tiffin
Director: Gina Prince-Bythewood
Distant
Date of release: 16th September 2022
Cast: Anthony Ramos, Naomi Scott and Zachary Quinto
Director: Will Speck and Josh Gordon
The spaceship of asteroid miner Andy gets struck by an asteroid, sending him to an alien planet where he contends with his AI survival suit. Losing oxygen, he connects with fellow crew member Naomi via radio, who is trapped inside her escape pod.
Don't Worry Darling
Date of release: 23rd September 2022
Cast: Florence Pugh, Harry Styles Olivia Wilde, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne, Nick Kroll and Chris Pine
Director: Olivia Wilde
An unhappy housewife in the 1950s discovers a disturbing truth, while her loving husband hides a dark secret.
Dark Harvest
Date of release: 23rd September 2022
Cast: Casey Likes, E’myri Crutchfield, Jeremy Davies, Elizabeth Reaser, Luke Kirby, Jake Brennan and Britain Dalto
Director: David Slade
A legendary monster called October Boy terrorizes residents in a small Midwestern town when he rises from the cornfields every Halloween with his butcher knife and makes his way toward those who are brave enough to confront him.
Ticket to Paradise
Date of release: 30th September 2022
Cast: George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Billie Lourd, Kaitlyn Dever, and Lucas Bravo
Director: Ol Parker
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Date of release: 30th September 2022
Cast: Lesley Manville, Isabelle Huppert, Jason Isaacs, Lambert Wilson, Alba Baptista, Lucas Bravo and Rose Williams
Director: Anthony Fabian
A new adaptation of Paul Gallico's much-loved novel about a cleaning lady in 1950s London who falls in love with an haute couture dress by Christian Dior and decides to gamble everything for the sake of this folly.
October
Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile
Date of release: 7th October 2022
Cast: Shawn Mendes, Javier Bardem, Winslow Fegley, Constance Wu, Lyric Hurd, Brett Gelman and Scoot McNairy.
Director: Will Speck and Josh Gordon
White Bird: A Wonder Story
Date of release: 14th October 2022
Cast: Gillian Anderson, Helen Mirren, Bryce Gheisar and Jo Stone-Fewings
Director: Marc Foster
Halloween Ends
Date of release: 14th October 2022
Cast: Jamie Lee Curtis, Nick Castle, James Jude Courtney, Andi Matichak, Will Patton, Kyle Richards and Omar Dorsey
Director: David Gordon Green
Black Adam
Date of release: 21st October 2022
Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Noah Centineo, Aldis Hodge, Sarah Shahi, Quintessa Swindell, and Pierce Brosnan.
Director: Jaume Collet-Serra
Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the Egyptian gods-and imprisoned just as quickly-Black Adam is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world.
Bros
Date of release: 28th October 2022
Cast: Billy Eichner, Luke Macfarlane, Monica Raymund, Jim Rash
Director: Nicholas Stoller
Two men with commitment problems attempt a relationship.
Unwelcome
Date of release: 28th October 2022
Cast: Hannah John-Kamen, Douglas Booth, Colm Meaney, Kristian Nairn and Chris Walley
Director: Jon Wright
Londoners Maya and Jamie who escape their urban nightmare to the tranquility of rural Ireland only to discover malevolent, murderous goblins lurking in the gnarled, ancient wood at the foot of their new garden.
The Devil's Light
Date of release: 28th October 2022
Cast: Jacqueline Byers, Virginia Madsen, Ben Cross, Colin Salmon, Christian Navarro and Nicholas Ralph
Director: Daniel Stamm
A nun prepares to perform an exorcism and comes face to face with a demonic force with mysterious ties to her past.
November
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Date of release: 11th November 2022
Cast: Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, and Dominique Thorne
Director: Ryan Coogler
A sequel that will continue to explore the world of Wakanda and all the characters introduced in the 2018 film.
Living
Date of release: 11th November 2022
Cast: Bill Nighy, Aimee Lou Wood, Alex Sharp and Tom Burke
Director: Oliver Hermanus
Thirteen Lives
Date of release: 18th November 2022
Cast: Viggo Mortensen, Colin Farrell and Joel Edgerton
Director: Ron Howard
She Said
Date of release: 18th November 2022
Cast: Zoe Kazan, Carey Mulligan, Patricia Clarkson, Andre Braugher, Samantha Morton, Tom Pelphrey, and Adam Shapiro
Director: Maria Schrader
Depicts the work done by journalists Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey to break the story of Harvey Weinstein's sexual misconduct allegations.
Strange World
Date of release: 23rd November 2022
Cast: Alan Tudyk
Director: Don Hall
December
Violent Night
Date of release: 2nd December 2022
Cast: David Harbour, John Leguizamo, Beverly D'Angelo and Alex Hassel.
Director: Tommy Wirkola
Matilda the Musical
Date of release: 2nd December 2022
Cast: Emma Thompson, Lashana Lynch, Alisha Weir, Stephen Graham, Andrea Riseborough and Sindhu Vee
Director: Matthew Warchus
Avatar 2
Date of release: 16th December 2022
Cast: Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang, Giovanni Ribisi, Joel David Moore, Dileep Rao, CCH Pounder, Matt Gerald, Sigourney Weaver, Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, Oona Chaplin, Vin Diesel, and CJ Jones.
Director: James Cameron
Jake Sully and Neytiri have formed a family and are doing anything they can to stay together – but when an old threat returns to finish what it started, they are forced to leave their home and explore the different regions of Pandora.
Shazam! Fury Of The Gods
Date of release: 16th December 2022
Cast: Zachary Levi, Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Djimon Hounsou, Rachel Zegler, Helen Mirren, and Lucy Liu.
Director: David F. Sandberg
I Wanna Dance with Somebody
Date of release: 23rd December 2022
Cast: Naomi Ackie, Ashton Sanders, Stanley Tucci, Nafessa Williams, Clarke Peters and Tamara Tunie.
Director: Kasi Lemmons
The film takes a look at the life and career of Whitney Houston.
Previous releases
February
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Date of release: 4th February 2022
Cast: Jessica Chastain, Andrew Garfield, Cherry Jones and Vincent D'Onofrio
Director: Michael Showalter
An intimate look at the extraordinary rise, fall and redemption of televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker.
Jackass Forever
Date of release: 4th February 2022
Cast: Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Wee Man
Director: Jeff Tremaine
After 11 years, the Jackass crew returns for their final crusade – and more outlandish stunts and pranks
Moonfall
Date of release: 4th February 2022
Cast: Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson, John Bradley, Michael Peña, Charlie Plummer, Kelly Yu, and Donald Sutherland
Director: Roland Emmerich
A mysterious force knocks the Moon from its orbit around Earth and sends it hurdling on a collision course with life as we know it.
The Souvenir Part II
Date of release: 4th February 2022
Cast: Honor Swinton Byrne, Jaygann Ayeh, Richard Ayoade, James Spencer Ashworth, Harris Dickinson, Charlie Heaton, Joe Alwyn, and Tilda Swinton
Director: Joanna Hogg
In the aftermath of her tumultuous relationship with a charismatic and manipulative older man, Julie begins to untangle her fraught love for him in making her graduation film, sorting fact from his elaborately constructed fiction.
Death on the Nile
Date of release: 11th February 2022
Cast: Kenneth Branagh, Gal Gadot, Letitia Wright, Armie Hammer, Annette Bening and Emma Mackey
Director: Kenneth Branagh
Death on Nile sees Kenneth Branagh reprise his role as Hercule Poirot in this Agatha Christie adaptation. Poirot is tasked with uncovering a murderer whilst on holiday in Egypt
Uncharted
Date of release: 11th February 2022
Cast: Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle and Antonio Banderas
Director: Ruben Fleischer
A prequel to the game series of the same name, starring Holland as a younger Drake, showing us details of how he came to meet and befriend Sully.
Marry Me
Date of release: 11th February 2022
Cast: Jennifer Lopez, Owen Wilson, Maluma, John Bradley, Sarah Silverman and Utkarsh Ambudkar
Director: Kat Coiro
Music superstars Kat Valdez and Bastian are getting married before a global audience of fans – but when Kat learns, seconds before her vows, that Bastian has been unfaithful, she decides to marry Charlie, a stranger in the crowd, instead.
Cyrano
Date of release: 25th February 2022
Cast: Peter Dinklage, Haley Bennett, Ben Mendelsohn and Kelvin Harrison Jr.
Director: Joe Wright
Too self-conscious to woo Roxanne himself, wordsmith Cyrano de Bergerac helps young Christian nab her heart through love letters.
The Duke
Date of release: 25th February 2022
Cast: Jim Broadbent, Helen Mirren, Matthew Goode, Fionn Whitehead and Anna Maxwell Martin
Director: Roger Michell
In 1961, Kempton Bunton, a 60 year old taxi driver, steals Goya's portrait of the Duke of Wellington from the National Gallery in London.
March
The Batman
Date of release: 4th March 2022
Cast: Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Andy Serkis, and Colin Farrell
Director: Matt Reeves
In his second year of fighting crime, Batman uncovers corruption in Gotham City that connects to his own family while facing a serial killer known as the Riddler.
Ali & Ava
Date of release: 11th March 2022
Cast: Adeel Akhtar, Claire Rushbrook and Ellora Torchia
Director: Clio Barnard
Ali and Ava, both lonely for different reasons, meet and sparks fly – over a lunar month a deep connection begins to grow, despite the legacy of Ava's past relationship and Ali's emotional turmoil at the breakdown of his marriage.
Wolf
Date of release: 18th March 2022
Cast: George MacKay, Lily-Rose Depp, Paddy Considine, Eileen Walsh, Fionn O'Shea and Lola Petticrew
Director: Nathalie Biancheri
A high-concept arthouse drama about a boy who believes he is a wolf.
The Phantom of the Open
Date of release: 18th March 2022
Cast: Mark Rylance, Sally Hawkins, Rhys Ifans, Jake Davies, Christian Lees and Jonah Lees
Director: Craig Roberts
Maurice Flitcroft, a dreamer and unrelenting optimist, managed to gain entry to The British Open Golf Championship Qualifying in 1976 and subsequently shot the worst round in Open history, becoming a folk hero in the process.
Nan: The Movie
Date of release: 25th March 2022
Cast: Catherine Tate, Matthew Horne, Niky Wardley and Katherine Parkinson
Director: Josie Rourke
Ambulance
Date of release: 25th March 2022
Cast: Jake Gyllenhaal, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Eiza González
Director: Michael Bay
Two robbers steal an ambulance after their heist goes awry.
The Worst Person in the World
Date of release: 25th March 2022
Cast: Renate Reinsve, Anders Danielsen, Lie, Herbert Nordrum
Director: Joachim Trier
The chronicles of four years in the life of Julie, a young woman who navigates the troubled waters of her love life and struggles to find her career path, leading her to take a realistic look at who she really is
April
Sonic the Hedgehog 2
Date of release: 1st April 2022
Cast: Ben Schwartz, Colleen O'Shaughnessey, Idris Elba, James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, Shemar Moore, and Jim Carrey
Director: Jeff Fowler
Sequel to the 2020 live-action feature film – this time introducing Sonic's sidekick Tails
Morbius
Date of release: 1st April 2022
Cast: Jared Leto, Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal, and Tyrese Gibson
Director: Daniel Espinosa
Biochemist Michael Morbius tries to cure himself of a rare blood disease, but he inadvertently infects himself with a form of vampirism instead.
The Bad Guys
Date of release: 1st April 2022
Cast: Sam Rockwell, Marc Maron, Craig Robinson, Anthony Ramos, Awkwafina, Richard Ayoade, Zazie Beetz, Lilly Singh, and Alex Borstein
Director: Pierre Perifel
Mr. Wolf, Mr. Snake, Mr. Piranha, Mr. Shark and Ms. Tarantula hatch a plot to pull off the ultimate heist.
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore
Date of release: 8th April 2022
Cast: Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law, Ezra Miller, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Callum Turner, Jessica Williams, Katherine Waterston and Mads Mikkelsen
Director: David Yates
The third installment of the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them series, following the adventures of Newt Scamander.
The Outfit
Date of release: 8th April 2022
Cast: Mark Rylance, Zoey Deutch, Dylan O'Brien, Johnny Flynn and Simon Russell Beale
Director: Graham Moore
An expert tailor must outwit a dangerous group of mobsters in order to survive a fateful night.
The Lost City
Date of release: 13th April 2022
Cast: Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, and Brad Pitt
Director: Aaron and Adam Nee
A reclusive romance novelist on a book tour with her cover model gets swept up in a kidnapping attempt that lands them both in a cutthroat jungle adventure.
Benedetta
Date of release: 15th April 2022
Cast: Virginie Efira, Charlotte Rampling and Daphne Patakia
Director: Paul Verhoeven
A 17th-century nun in Italy suffers from disturbing religious and erotic visions. She is assisted by a companion, and the relationship between the two women develops into a romantic love affair.
Operation Mincemeat
Date of release: 15th April 2022
Cast: Colin Firth, Kelly Macdonald, Matthew Macfadyen, Penelope Wilton, Johnny Flynn and Jason Isaacs
Director: John Madden
During WWII, two intelligence officers use a corpse and false papers to outwit German troops.
The Northman
Date of release: 15th April 2022
Cast: Alexander Skaarsgard, Nicole Kidman, Claes Bang, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ethan Hawke, Björk, and Willem Dafoe
Director: Robert Eggers
An action-filled epic that follows a young Viking prince on his quest to avenge his father's murder.
The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent
Date of release: 22nd April 2022
Cast: Nicholas Cage, Pedro Pascal, Sharon Horgan, Ike Barinholtz, Jacob Scipio, Lily Sheen, Neil Patrick Harris, and Tiffany Haddish
Director: Tom Gormican
A cash-strapped Nicolas Cage agrees to make a paid appearance at a billionaire super fan's birthday party, but is really an informant for the CIA since the billionaire fan is a drug kingpin and gets cast in a Tarantino movie.
