New film releases 2022 – your calendar for all the upcoming release dates

There's still a lot to look forward to in 2022 from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to Avatar 2.

Rachel McAdams, Benedict Cumberbatch and Xochitl Gomez in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Marvel Studios
By
Published: Wednesday, 27th April 2022 at 9:30 am

We're just about a third of the way into the year and we've already seen some terrific films released so far, from ambitious revenge epics like The Northman to charming adventure romances like The Lost City – not to mention massive blockbusters such as The Batman.

And the good news is that there is still a lot to look forward to for the rest of 2022, with some exciting new films in a range of different genres and styles.

May is looking like a particularly good month if you're a fan of multiverse movies: not only is the latest film in the MCU – Sam Raimi's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – released at the start of the month, but there's also epic new sci-fi flick Everything Everywhere All at Once as well.

Moving into June and July there's everything from new Pixar flick Lightyear to Baz Luhrmann's Elvis biopic, while Jordan Peele is back with what looks to be an intriguing third feature titled Nope.

And there are some huge films towards the end of the year as well – including the long-awaited release of the first Avatar sequel, 13 years after the original broke box office records around the world.

Read on for all the major films that have been confirmed for 2022 so far –and don't forget to mark some of those release dates in your diaries.

Michelle Dockery as Lady Mary in DOWNTON ABBEY: A New Era, a Focus Features release.
Ben Blackall / © 2022 Focus Features, LLC

Date of release: 29th April 2022

Cast: Hugh Bonneville, Maggie Smith, Michelle Dockery, Joanne Froggatt and Penelope Wilton

Director: Simon Curtis

Follow-up to the 2019 feature film in which the Crawley family travel to the South of France to uncover the mystery of the Dowager Countess's past.

May

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness

Date of release: 5th May 2022

Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch, Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Elizabeth Olsen and Xochitl Gomez

Director: Sam Raimi

Dr Stephen Strange casts a forbidden spell that opens the door to the multiverse, including an alternate version of himself, whose threat to humanity is too great for the combined forces of Strange, Wong, and Wanda Maximoff.

Firestarter

Date of release: 13th May 2022

Cast: Zac Efron, Sydney Lemmon, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Michael Greyeyes, Kurtwood Smith, John Beasley and Gloria Reuben.

Director: Keith Thomas

A young girl tries to understand how she mysteriously gained the power to set things on fire with her mind.

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Date of release: 13th May 2022

Cast: Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, Jenny Slate, Harry Shum Jr., James Hong and Jamie Lee Curtis.

Director: Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert

An ageing Chinese immigrant is swept up in a wild adventure, where she alone can save the world by exploring other universes connecting with the lives she could have led.

Father Stu

Date of release: 13th May 2022

Cast: Mark Wahlberg, Jacki Weaver, Mel Gibson and Teresa Ruiz

Director: Rosalind Ross

Follows the life of Father Stuart Long, a boxer-turned-priest who inspired countless people during his journey from self-destruction to redemption.

Benediction

Date of release: 20th May 2022

Cast: Jack Lowden, Peter Capaldi, Simon Russell Beale, Jeremy Irvine, Calam Lynch, Kate Phillips, Gemma Jones and Ben Daniels

Director: Terrence Davies

The story of English poet, writer and soldier Siegfried Sassoon.

The Road Dance

Date of release: 20th May 2022

Cast: Hermione Corfield, Morven Christie, Will Fletcher and Mark Gatiss

Director: Richie Adams

A young girl lives in the Outer Hebrides in a small village in the years just before WWI. Isolated and hard by the shore, her life takes a dramatic change when a terrible tragedy befalls her.

Bob's Burgers

Top Gun: Maverick
Paramount Pictures

Release date: 27th May 2022

Cast: Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly, Val Kilmer, Miles Teller, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris

Director: Joseph Kosinski

In Top Gun: Maverick, after more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy's top aviators, Pete Mitchell is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him.

June

Men

Date of release: 1st June 2022

Cast: Jessie Buckley, Rory Kinnear, Paapa Essiedu and Gayle Rankin

Director: Alex Garland

A young woman goes on a solo vacation to the English countryside following the death of her ex-husband.

Dashcam

Date of release: 3rd June 2022

Cast: Annie Hardy, Amar Chadha-Patel, Angela Enahoro and Seylan Baxter

Director: Rob Savage

Two friends on a horror-fuelled road trip livestream the most terrifying night of their lives.

Jurassic World: Dominion

Date of release: 10th June 2022

Cast: Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern, Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, Daniella Pineda, Isabella Sermon, Justice Smith, Omar Sy and BD Wong

Director: Colin Trevorrow

Latest entry in the long-running franchise – with plot kept under wraps.

Lightyear

Lightyear
Pixar

Date of release: 17th June 2022

Cast: Chris Evans, Taika Waititi

Director: Angus MacLane

The story of Buzz Lightyear and his adventures to infinity and beyond.

Good Luck To Tou, Leo Grande

Date of release: 17th June 2022

Cast: Emma Thompson, Daryl McCormack, Isabella Laughland, Charlotte Ware and Carina Lopes

Director: Sophie Hyde

Retired widow Nancy Stokes hires a good-looking young sex worker called Leo Grande, in the hope of enjoying a night of pleasure and self-discovery after an unfulfilling married life.

Elvis
Warnes Bros

Date of release: 24th June 2022

Cast: Tom Hanks, Austin Butler, Olivia DeJonge, Yola Quartey, Luke Bracey, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Dacre Montgomery, Helen Thomson, Richard Roxburgh and David Wenham

Director: Baz Luhrmann

A look at the life of the legendary rock and roll star, Elvis Presley.

July

Nitram

Date of release: 1st July 2022

Cast: Caleb Landry Jones, Judy Davis, Essie Davis and Anthony LaPaglia

Director: Justin Kurzel

Events leading up to the 1996 Port Arthur massacre on Tasmania in an attempt to understand why and how the atrocity occurred.

Minions 2: The Rise Of Gru

Date of release: 1st July 2022

Cast: Steve Carell, Pierre Coffin, Taraji P. Henson, Michelle Yeoh, RZA, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Lucy Lawless, Dolph Lundgren, Danny Trejo, Russell Brand, Julie Andrews, and Alan Arkin

Director: Kyle Balda

The untold story of one 12-year-old's dream to become the world's greatest supervillain.

The Princess

Date of release: 1st July 2022

Cast: Joey King, Dominic Cooper, Olga Kurylenko and Veronica Ngo

Director: Le-Van Kiet

When a strong-willed princess refuses to wed the cruel sociopath, she is kidnapped and locked in a remote tower of her father’s castle.

Joyride

Date of release: 1st July 2022

Cast: Olivia Colman, Charlie Reid and Lochlann Ó Mearáin

Director: Emer Reynolds

A train-wreck on an adventure who is ready to give away her new-born baby is joined by a cheeky street urchin.

Thor: Love and Thunder

Date of release: 8th July 2022

Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Jeff Goldblum and Vin Diesel.

Director: Taika Waititi

The sequel to Thor: Ragnarok and the fourth movie in the Thor saga.

Brian and Charles 

Date of release: 8th July 2022

Cast: David Earl, Chris Hayward, Louise Brealey, Jamie Michie and Nina Sosanya

Director: Jim Archer

After a particularly harsh winter Brian goes into a deep depression; completely isolated and with no one to talk to, Brian does what any sane person would do when faced with such a melancholic situation. He builds a robot.

Sheridan Smith and Jenny Agutter in The Railway Children Return
StudioCanal/Jaap Buitendijk

Date of release: 15th July 2022

Cast: Jenny Agutter, Tom Courtenay and Sheridan Smith

Director: Morgan Matthews

Follow a group of children who are evacuated to a Yorkshire village during the Second World War, where they encounter a young soldier who, like them, is far away from home.

Nope

Date of release: 22nd July 2022

Cast: Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, and Steven Yeun

Director: Jordan Peele

The latest film from Get Out and Us director Jordan Peele – plot details kept under wraps.

Bullet Train

Date of release: 29th July 2022

Cast: Brad Pitt, Joey King, Andrew Koji, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Zazie Beetz, Masi Oka, Michael Shannon, Logan Lerman, Hiroyuki Sanada, Karen Fukuhara, Bad Bunny and Sandra Bullock

Director: David Leith

Five assassins aboard a fast-moving bullet train find out their missions have something in common.

DC League of Super-Pets

Date of release: 29th July 2022

Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Kate McKinnon, John Krasinski, Vanessa Bayer, Natasha Lyonne, Diego Luna, Thomas Middleditch, Ben Schwartz and Keanu Reeves

Director: Jared Stern

Krypto the Super-Dog and Superman are inseparable best friends, sharing the same superpowers and fighting crime side by side in Metropolis. However, Krypto must master his own powers for a rescue mission when Superman is kidnapped.

September

Fisherman’s Friends: One And All

Date of release: 2nd September 2022

Cast: James Purefoy, Joshua McGuire, Fiona Button, David Hayman and Maggie Steed

Director: Meg Leonard, Nick Moorcroft

A sequel to the hit film Fisherman's Friends.

Don't Worry Darling

Date of release: 23rd September 2022

Cast: Florence Pugh, Harry Styles Olivia Wilde, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne, Nick Kroll and Chris Pine

Director: Olivia Wilde

An unhappy housewife in the 1950s discovers a disturbing truth, while her loving husband hides a dark secret.

Dark Harvest

Date of release: 23rd September 2022

Cast: Casey Likes, E’myri Crutchfield, Jeremy Davies, Elizabeth Reaser, Luke Kirby, Jake Brennan and Britain Dalto

Director: David Slade

A legendary monster called October Boy terrorizes residents in a small Midwestern town when he rises from the cornfields every Halloween with his butcher knife and makes his way toward those who are brave enough to confront him.

Dwayne Johnson stars in Black Adam (DC Comics)
Instagram (@therock)

Date of release: 21st October 2022

Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Noah Centineo, Aldis Hodge, Sarah Shahi, Quintessa Swindell, and Pierce Brosnan.

Director: Jaume Collet-Serra

Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the Egyptian gods-and imprisoned just as quickly-Black Adam is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world.

Date of release: 23rd December 2022

Cast: Naomi Ackie, Ashton Sanders, Stanley Tucci, Nafessa Williams, Clarke Peters and Tamara Tunie.

Director: Kasi Lemmons

The film takes a look at the life and career of Whitney Houston.

Previous releases

February

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Date of release: 4th February 2022

Cast: Jessica Chastain, Andrew Garfield, Cherry Jones and Vincent D'Onofrio

Director: Michael Showalter

An intimate look at the extraordinary rise, fall and redemption of televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker.

Jackass Forever

Date of release: 4th February 2022

Cast: Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Wee Man

Director: Jeff Tremaine

After 11 years, the Jackass crew returns for their final crusade – and more outlandish stunts and pranks

Moonfall

Date of release: 4th February 2022

Cast: Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson, John Bradley, Michael Peña, Charlie Plummer, Kelly Yu, and Donald Sutherland

Director: Roland Emmerich

A mysterious force knocks the Moon from its orbit around Earth and sends it hurdling on a collision course with life as we know it.

The Souvenir Part II

Date of release: 4th February 2022

Cast: Honor Swinton Byrne, Jaygann Ayeh, Richard Ayoade, James Spencer Ashworth, Harris Dickinson, Charlie Heaton, Joe Alwyn, and Tilda Swinton

Director: Joanna Hogg

In the aftermath of her tumultuous relationship with a charismatic and manipulative older man, Julie begins to untangle her fraught love for him in making her graduation film, sorting fact from his elaborately constructed fiction.

Death on the Nile

Date of release: 11th February 2022

Cast: Kenneth Branagh, Gal Gadot, Letitia Wright, Armie Hammer, Annette Bening and Emma Mackey

Director: Kenneth Branagh

Death on Nile sees Kenneth Branagh reprise his role as Hercule Poirot in this Agatha Christie adaptation. Poirot is tasked with uncovering a murderer whilst on holiday in Egypt

Uncharted

Date of release: 11th February 2022

Cast: Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle and Antonio Banderas

Director: Ruben Fleischer

A prequel to the game series of the same name, starring Holland as a younger Drake, showing us details of how he came to meet and befriend Sully.

Marry Me

Date of release: 11th February 2022

Cast: Jennifer Lopez, Owen Wilson, Maluma, John Bradley, Sarah Silverman and Utkarsh Ambudkar

Director: Kat Coiro

Music superstars Kat Valdez and Bastian are getting married before a global audience of fans – but when Kat learns, seconds before her vows, that Bastian has been unfaithful, she decides to marry Charlie, a stranger in the crowd, instead.

Cyrano

Date of release: 25th February 2022

Cast: Peter Dinklage, Haley Bennett, Ben Mendelsohn and Kelvin Harrison Jr.

Director: Joe Wright

Too self-conscious to woo Roxanne himself, wordsmith Cyrano de Bergerac helps young Christian nab her heart through love letters.

The Duke

Date of release: 25th February 2022

Cast: Jim Broadbent, Helen Mirren, Matthew Goode, Fionn Whitehead and Anna Maxwell Martin

Director: Roger Michell

In 1961, Kempton Bunton, a 60 year old taxi driver, steals Goya's portrait of the Duke of Wellington from the National Gallery in London.

March

The Batman

Date of release: 4th March 2022

Cast: Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Andy Serkis, and Colin Farrell

Director: Matt Reeves

In his second year of fighting crime, Batman uncovers corruption in Gotham City that connects to his own family while facing a serial killer known as the Riddler.

Ali & Ava

Date of release: 11th March 2022

Cast: Adeel Akhtar, Claire Rushbrook and Ellora Torchia

Director: Clio Barnard

Ali and Ava, both lonely for different reasons, meet and sparks fly – over a lunar month a deep connection begins to grow, despite the legacy of Ava's past relationship and Ali's emotional turmoil at the breakdown of his marriage.

Wolf

Date of release: 18th March 2022

Cast: George MacKay, Lily-Rose Depp, Paddy Considine, Eileen Walsh, Fionn O'Shea and Lola Petticrew

Director: Nathalie Biancheri

A high-concept arthouse drama about a boy who believes he is a wolf.

The Phantom of the Open

Date of release: 18th March 2022

Cast: Mark Rylance, Sally Hawkins, Rhys Ifans, Jake Davies, Christian Lees and Jonah Lees

Director: Craig Roberts

Maurice Flitcroft, a dreamer and unrelenting optimist, managed to gain entry to The British Open Golf Championship Qualifying in 1976 and subsequently shot the worst round in Open history, becoming a folk hero in the process.

Nan: The Movie

Date of release: 25th March 2022

Cast: Catherine Tate, Matthew Horne, Niky Wardley and Katherine Parkinson

Director: Josie Rourke

A film version of the popular Catherine Tate character 'Nan' focusing on the backstory of the foul-mouthed pensioner.
