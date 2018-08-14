The image, made available on Twitter, shows Yifei, also known as Crystal Liu, wielding a sword in an appropriately fierce fashion. Directed by Niki Caro, Mulan is set to open in UK cinemas on 27th March 2020.

The film will be shot on location in China and New Zealand, and will feature a roster of stars, including Gong Li (Memoirs of a Geisha), Jet Li (Hero), Donnie Yen (Rogue One), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Pitch Perfect) and Jason Scott Lee (Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story).

Mulan, like the original 1998 animated version starring Eddie Murphy, will broadly follow the popular Chinese folktale about a young warrior woman who masquerades as a man.