According to Sean Bailey – the president of Motion Picture Production at Walt Disney Studios – the film will be much more physical than the original. He told Vulture: “Mulan is clearly an empowered-female story but we can also do something new in this reimagining, make it a little more muscular, stronger, with a touch of Ridley Scott."

So, whoever Disney finally casts in the title role, it looks like they won’t have to have a strong singing CV, but some martial arts skills wouldn't go amiss.

Mulan is currently slated for a 2nd November 2018 release date