"I mean, for this particular film, we just finished it, it feels like, so we're still basking in that," was his first response.

He added: "I do feel like the character of Moana, there's so much to her. I think there's obviously more stories that could be told. But right now, we're just excited about the film we made."

While that's not a confirmation, it does seem very much a possibility that we'll be seeing more of the animated Moana in some form – whether in a new film or a TV show on Disney Plus.

What's absolutely a certainty is that next year marks the release of a live-action remake of the original film, which will see Dwayne Johnson reprising his role as Maui with young actor Catherine Lagaʻaia taking on the central role.

Voice actress Auli'i Cravalho is serving as an executive producer on the remake, and appears to have been loving the experience so far.

"I love that the Moana-verse seems to only be expanding," she told RadioTimes.com. "Catherine Lagaʻaia is our Moana in the live action and I absolutely have loved seeing her work, knowing that she is on a canoe with Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and is holding her own feels incredible.

"I am working in that executive producer capacity. I'm learning, I am flexing that new muscle," she added. "I'm answering a lot of emails. I didn't realise there were so many emails to be answered, but it's a great ride."

Meanwhile, on seeing Johnson playing Maui in live action, she added: "Absolutely nothing could have prepared me to see him flicking those luxurious locks in person!"

Moana 2 is now showing in UK cinemas. You can watch Moana on Disney Plus.

