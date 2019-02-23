Rising star Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie, whose break-out role was in 2018 indie film Leave No Trace, is also in talks according to Variety.

Little is currently known about the plot of Last Night in Soho –other than that it is a psychological horror and is set in central London's colourful, edgy Soho district – but Wright is known for bringing black humour to the genre with the 'Cornetto trilogy' that kicked off with Shaun of the Dead and has co-written the new film with Krysty Wilson-Cairns, who worked on Sky Atlantic and Showtime's gothic horror TV series Penny Dreadful.

