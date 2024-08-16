Of course, fans of Smith's will have just bid farewell to him on our screens (for now) as Daemon Targaryen in House of the Dragon, with season 2 having recently reached its end.

Smith is perhaps also best known for his roles as the Eleventh Doctor in Doctor Who and as Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, in The Crown.

Smith is also set to star in upcoming folk horror Starve Acre alongside Morfydd Clark, which follows the pair living in rural '70s Yorkshire when their son starts acting out of character.

More like this

Austin Butler. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

As of this new role, details are being kept under wraps for now, but we do know that Caught Stealing is based on the novel of the same name by Charlie Huston.

The story centres on Henry 'Hank' Thompson (Butler), a former professional baseball player who spends his nights working in a Manhattan bar. That is until he is violently beaten up and faced with the fact that someone wants something from him.

Read more:

Set in '90s New York, Hank is set to go on a wild journey of survival and instinct as, according to the book's synopsis, "within 24 hours, Hank is running over rooftops, playing hide-and-seek with the NYPD, riding the subway with a dead man at his side, and counting a whole lot of cash on a concrete floor".

It continues: "All because of some Russian hoods and a flat-out freakshow of goons. All because once, in another life, the only thing Hank wanted to steal was third base - without getting caught."

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Huston himself has adapted the screenplay, so we can assume that the upcoming film will stick pretty close to the source material, and we're sure with those signature Aronofsky twists, it'll be a movie that many will be left talking about.

Aronofsky is best known for his work on films such as The Whale, Black Swan and Requiem for a Dream, to name a few, and the filmmaker is often lauded for his inclusion of surreal elements in his movies.

So, we're sure that despite the initial premise of the film, there will be some pretty trippy turns in store for Caught Stealing.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.