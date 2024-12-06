Directed by DJ Caruso (whose previous films include Disturbia and XXX: Return of Xander Cage), the film boasts one genuine movie star in its cast, in the shape of two-time Oscar-winner Sir Anthony Hopkins, who stars as Herod.

But which other actors appear alongside him in the film? Read on for everything you need to know.

Mary cast: Who stars with Anthony Hopkins in Netflix biblical film?

Below are the main stars of Mary and who they play. Read on for more information on each.

Noa Cohen as Mary

Mila Harris as young Mary

Ido Tako as Joseph

Anthony Hopkins as King Herod

Stephanie Nur as Salome

Susan Brown as Anna the Prophetess

Ori Pfeffer as Joachim

Eamon Farren as Satan

Hilla Vidor as Anne

Mili Avital as Mariamne

Gudmundur Thorvaldsson as Marcellus

Dudley O'Shaughnessy as Gabriel

Keren Tzur as Elizabeth

Mehmet Kurtuluş as Baba ben Buta

Milo Djurovic as Malachi

Soufiane El Khalidy as a frustrated pilgrim

Noa Cohen plays Mary

Noa Cohen as Mary in Mary. Netflix

Who is Mary? A young Jewish girl who lives in Nazareth with her parents and becomes the mother of Jesus.

What else has Noa Cohen been in? This is by far Cohen's most high-profile role to date, although she's previously starred in the 2022 film Silent Game and the TV shows Infinity and 8200.

Ido Tako plays Joseph

Ido Tako plays Joseph in Mary. Netflix

Who is Joseph? Mary's husband who flees with her to Egypt following the birth of Jesus.

What else has Ido Tako been in? Tako has previously starred in the 2023 war film The Vanishing Soldier and is a cast member of the Israeli teen drama Metukim.

Anthony Hopkins plays King Herod

Anthony Hopkins as King Herod in Mary. Netflix

Who is King Herod? The ruler of Judea who orders the Massacre of the Innocents which forces Mary and Joseph to flee with Jesus.

What else has Anthony Hopkins been in? One of the finest actors of his generation, double Oscar winner Hopkins is someone who needs no introduction. Among his most memorable film roles are Silence of the Lambs, The Remains of the Day, The Father, Bram Stoker's Dracula, The Elephant Man, The Mask of Zorro, The Two Popes and many, many more, while he also appeared in TV series Westworld.

Stephanie Nur plays Salome

Who is Salome? The younger sister of Herod.

What else has Stephanie Nur been in? Nur is bets known for her roles on two Taylor Sheridan TV shows: Yellowstone prequel 1883, and Lioness – which also stars Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman. On the big screen, she had a role in My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3.

Susan Brown plays Anna the Prophetess

Who is Anna? A woman who prophesised about Jesus.

What else has Susan Brown been in? Brown has had roles in a number of big-name TV shows over the years, including Coronation Street, Game of Thrones, Broadchurch, Good Omens and, most recently, Mr Bates vs The Post Office. On the big screen, she's been in Hope and Glory, Brideshead Revisited, The Iron Lady and Belle.

Ori Pfeffer plays Joachim

Who is Joachim? Mary's father

What else has Ori Pfeffer been in? Pfeffer is best known for his role as Detective Golan Cohen in the TV series Dig, while movie credits include Munich, World War Z and Hacksaw Ridge.

Hilla Vidor plays Anne

Who is Anne? Mary's mother.

What else has Hilla Vidor been in? Past credits for Vidor include the TV show Hostages and the short film Summer Vacation.

Eamon Farren plays Satan

Who is Satan? The devil himself, who makes his presence felt after Mary and Joseph flee with baby Jesus.

What else has Eamon Farren been in? Farren is best known for playing Richard Horne in the third season of Twin Peaks in 2017, while other TV credits include Big Mood, The Witcher and The ABC Murders. He's also been in several films including Winchester, The Dig and My First Film.

