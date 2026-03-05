A brand new adaptation of The Magic Faraway Tree is coming to UK cinemas later this month – and Radio Times has an exclusive first look behind the scenes.

An adaptation of Enid Blyton's classic children's book, the film follows Polly (The Crown's Claire Foy), Tim (The Amazing Spider-Man's Andrew Garfield) and their children Beth, Joe and Fran as they move to the countryside and find a magical world at the top of an enchanted tree.

The clip above gives fans a preview the family’s adventures, as well as a glimpse at many of the film’s colouful supporting characters – including Nicola Coughlan (Bridgerton) as woodland fairy Silky.

Foy says in the clip: "This film is about a family who go on an incredible adventure," while Garfield teases: "It’s full of heart and wonder. It’s got something for all the family."

Rebecca Ferguson, who plays the story’s villainous headmistress, adds: "It’s exciting and really funny."

Nicola Coughlan, Billie Gadsdon, Nonso Anozie, Phoenix Laroche and Dustin Demri-Burns in The Magic Faraway Tree. Entertainment Film Distributors

Other cast members include Baby Reindeer's Jessica Gunning, who's set to play Dame Washalot, as well as Nonso Anozie (Sweet Tooth) and Dustin Demri-Burns (Slow Horses), who will appear as Moonface and Saucepan Man.

Meanwhile, acting knights Sir Lenny Henry (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power), Sir Michael Palin (The Death of Stalin) and Sir Simon Russell Beale (House of the Dragon) have all been cast too, with the trio set to play mystical wise men from the Land of Know-Alls.

The stacked cast is rounded out by Mark Heap (Can You Keep a Secret?) and Oliver Chris (My Lady Jane).

The Magic Faraway Tree is coming to UK cinemas on 27 March 2026.

