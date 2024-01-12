Now a new version is preparing to launch in UK cinemas, this time based on the Broadway musical which opened in 2017 and was itself adapted from the film.

Tina Fey is back as the film's screenwriter so it's no surprise that, songs aside, the script sticks very closely to the original version – with most of the iconic lines such as "On Wednesday's we wear pink" and "Stop trying to make fetch happen" still intact.

But, of course, one change that naturally has to be made given the 20-year gap is recasting the lead roles, with the likes of Angourie Rice, Reneé Rapp and Auliʻi Cravalho stepping into the cast to replace Lindsay Lohan and co.

Although she won't appear in the main role, however, there had been some rumours ahead of release that Lohan might have some involvement in the film – especially after she appeared at the premiere.

So is she in the film? Read on for everything you need to know.

Is Lindsay Lohan in Mean Girls 2024?

Yes! Although Lohan does not have a main role in the film, she does make a surprise cameo appearance towards the end of the film which will surely delight fans of the original.

Lohan appears during the Illinois Mathletes competition between North Shore High School and their rivals Marymount, with the former Cady Herron star playing the moderator of the contest.

And Lohan even makes a joke that references her previous part – telling the new version of Cady that she can't possibly have any knowledge of her life and experiences – while when the competition ends in a draw she cheekily notes: "This has only happened once before."

Mean Girls was one of many roles that made Lohan a household name in her teens after leading parts in The Parent Trap and Freaky Friday. After a long break, she made a return to film acting last year with the Netflix festive flick Falling for Christmas, while her next big screen appearance will be a lead role in the upcoming fantasy romcom Irish Wish, which also stars Downton Abbey's Ed Speleers and Outlander star Alexander Vlahos.

Do any of the other original Mean Girls stars appear?

Rachel McAdams as Regina George, Lacey Chabert as Gretchen Wieners and Amanda Seyfried as Karen Smith in Mean Girls. SEAC

Aside from Tina Fey and Tim Meadows, who reprise their roles as Ms Norbury and Principal Duvall, none of the other original stars such as Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried or Lizzy Caplan return this time around.

In April last year, McAdams revealed that she would have loved to take part but she couldn't "see a way to shoehorn us in" and she reiterated this in December.

“Tina and I sort of dabbled with a few ideas, but it was tough to make it all work in the end,” she told Variety. “I was really down for whatever she wanted to do. I think the direction it went in will be fantastic and I cannot wait to see it.”

While no other stars from the first film appear, Emily in Paris and Beef star Ashley Park notably appears in a small role as North Shore's French teacher Madame Park, having previously originated the role of Gretchen Wieners in the Broadway musical.

And there is one other notable cameo, with rapper Megan Thee Stallion – who features with Reneé Rapp on the credits song Not My Fault – appearing during some of the social media montages that are included in the film.

Mean Girls is released in UK cinemas on Wednesday 17th January 2024, and is available to watch in the US now.

