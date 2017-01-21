So when The Hollywood Reporter sat down for a chat with the former Doctor Who actress on the set of her upcoming directorial debut, they quizzed her on the reaction – and she drew comparisons with her debut as Amy Pond (below) in the BBC sci-fi series.

"I’ve experienced something similar when I worked on Doctor Who and there was such an uproar about my costume when that was first revealed, so I thought it was happening all over again," she said, before assuring fans "I'd never take on a role that was truly gratuitous for no reason."

She continued: "There’s a really valid reason why she’s wearing that. My character is really not happy about it!"

It had been speculated that Gillan's character is either a parody or a child sucked into Jumanji and transformed into an adult version of herself – hence the small clothes.

The reboot isn't scheduled for release until Christmas 2017 so fans will have to wait a while yet to discover exactly what the promised pay off is.