Setting the record straight, the actress took to Twitter yesterday to reassure fans that "there is a reason" for her character being so scantily clad.

The Doctor Who actress posted on Twitter, saying: “Yes I'm wearing child sized clothes and YES there is a reason! The pay off is worth it, I promise!”

Jumanji! Yes I'm wearing child sized clothes and YES there is a reason! The pay off is worth it, I promise! #Jumanji pic.twitter.com/qBshnhwV6K — Karen Gillan (@karengillan) September 21, 2016

Jumanji is the story of a magical board game in which real people become trapped inside. Gillan’s tweet has led to speculation that her character is, in fact, the one who got stuck in the game, which would explain her “child sized” clothes.

More like this

Co-star Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, who first shared the photo, also tweeted to say the outfits would soon make sense...

Ha yes Jill, thank ya for trusting me. Our costumes will all make fun sense soon.. #Jumanji ?? https://t.co/Ik2N6PO3Uw — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) 20 September 2016

Watch this space...

Advertisement

Jumanji hits UK cinemas on July 28th 2017