In its new Christmas slot, the movie will now compete against Pitch Perfect 3 and Star Wars Episode VIII with The Dark Tower – starring Idris Elba – now occupying its old summer spot.

News of the move was later shared by Gillan who co-stars in the film alongside US actors Jack Black and Kevin Hart.

She added, "Our shoot in Hawaii is drawing to a close soon. We will continue the adventure in Atlanta. Had a total blast with these boys in the jungle!"

More like this

Advertisement

Jumanji hasn't been without its share of controversy during production after a photo shared by Johnson attracted criticism for the clothes – or lack of – worn by Gillan. Both stars defended the costume choice, assuring fans "there is a reason" for the skimpy outfit.