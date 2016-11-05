You'll have to wait a bit longer to see Dwayne Johnson and Karen Gillan's Jumanji
The reboot's release date has been pushed back from summer to Christmas 2017
Sorry, Jumanji fans, your'e going to have to wait a wee bit longer to get a look at the reboot of the 1990s classic.
The new film – starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Doctor Who's very own Karen Gillan – was originally slated for a July 2017 release but has been pushed back several months to Christmas because, in the words of, er, Dwanta Claus, "we realised we have a big family franchise on our hands, that's full of Christmas wish fulfilment, fun and heart."
In its new Christmas slot, the movie will now compete against Pitch Perfect 3 and Star Wars Episode VIII with The Dark Tower – starring Idris Elba – now occupying its old summer spot.
News of the move was later shared by Gillan who co-stars in the film alongside US actors Jack Black and Kevin Hart.
She added, "Our shoot in Hawaii is drawing to a close soon. We will continue the adventure in Atlanta. Had a total blast with these boys in the jungle!"
More like this
Jumanji hasn't been without its share of controversy during production after a photo shared by Johnson attracted criticism for the clothes – or lack of – worn by Gillan. Both stars defended the costume choice, assuring fans "there is a reason" for the skimpy outfit.