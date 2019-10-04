There are some pretty on-the-nose musical cues in Todd Phillips' Joker, a Batman prequel starring Joaquin Phoenix as the caped crusader's greatest nemesis.

The film is set in Gotham City in the 1970s, and explores how the unstable Arthur Fleck (Phoenix) goes from part-time clown to full-time supervillain.

Songs like Frank Sinatra's 'Send In The Clowns' and Tony Bennet's 'Put On A Happy Face' - exactly the kind that you would expect to appear in a self-serious take on the origin of the character - are employed at various stages throughout the film. As are tone-setting tracks from Joy Division and The Doors.

Full Joker Tracklist

  1. Frank Sinatra - Send In The Clowns
  2. My Name Is Carnival - Jackson C. Frank
  3. Jimmy Durante - Smile
  4. The Guess Who - Laughing
  5. Frank Sinatra - That's Life
  6. Cream - White Room
  7. The Doors - People Are Strange
  8. Tony Bennett - Put On A Happy Face
  9. Fred Astaire - Slap That Bass
  10. Nat King Cole - Smile
  11. Donovan - Hurdy Gurdy Man
  12. Patsy Cline & The Jordanairs - The Wayward Wind
  13. Pink Floyd - Brain Damage
  14. Joy Division - Atmosphere
  15. Liars - Left Speaker Blown
  16. Anja Garbarek - I Won't Hurt You
  17. Bee Gees - I Started A Joke
  18. The Glitter Group - Rock And Roll Part 2
