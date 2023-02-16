Keanu Reeves plays the title role in the action franchise, which began with a simple tale of an assassin avenging his puppy, but has since grown to a sprawling world of secret organisations and shady backroom deals.

A brand new trailer for John Wick: Chapter 4 has dropped, promising epic fights as the wanted hitman takes on a new wave of deadly enemies.

In the brand new trailer, we get an exciting glimpse at John's brutal war against the cutthroat underworld, which takes him across the globe from Paris to Berlin and a number of other stunning locations.

Watch now:

The third film in the series, released in 2019, ended with John being betrayed by his longtime ally Winston (Ian McShane), who shot him atop the roof of the Continental Hotel.

John survived the long fall to the ground – albeit just barely – and swore revenge, teaming up with the enigmatic Bowery King played by none other than Laurence Fishburne, who previously starred opposite Reeves in The Matrix trilogy.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Following the huge success of the third entry, director Chad Stahelski has had no trouble attracting some big names to this blood-soaked chapter in the John Wick saga.

Joining Reeves, Fishburne and McShane are legendary martial artist Donnie Yen (Rogue One), IT: Chapter One and Two star Bill Skarsgård, Mortal Kombat's Hiroyuki Sanada as well as character actor Clancy Brown (Dexter: New Blood) and pop sensation Rina Sawayama.

Read more:



The Wire and Resident Evil star Lance Reddick also reprises his role as Charon, the charming concierge of the Continental Hotel, who has previously proven himself loyal to John.

It's a great time to be a John Wick fan with Chapter 4 finally releasing after a substantial delay caused by the pandemic, while spin-off Ballerina – starring No Time to Die and Blonde's Ana de Armas – is also coming soon.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is coming to UK cinemas on Friday 24th March 2023. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.