JK Rowling's not too sure about naming your pets after Voldemort
Who's she-who-must-not-be-named? Your cat's mother?
JK Rowling's Harry Potter novels have inspired many things, from films to theme parks and a whole spin-off series about some fantastic beasts so it's little surprise that fans around the world have taken to naming their pets after their favourite characters.
From Ginny to Tonks, Weasley to Lupin and even Severus, the most famous Harry Potter characters have loaned their names to cats, dogs, birds and rodents the length and breadth of the globe and JK Rowling is only too delighted, we're sure.
However, there is one character who she really isn't quite so comfortable with people naming their pets after. Tom Marvolo Riddle aka Lord Voldemort. And she pretty much said as much when she shared a tweet she'd been sent featuring a cat named after the Dark Lord.
Y'see, He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named, in the words of Mr Ollivander himself, did "terrrrrible things" with his wand and pretty much campaigned for pure blood supremacy among wizards, so we can understand why Rowling might edge toward a He-Who-Your-Pets-Must-Not-Be-Named-After policy.
The author's concerns don't seem to be shared by her fans. though. They took the opportunity to celebrate the pets they'd named after the Potter villain and various other sinister characters in the novels.
But of course, they all still pale in comparison to this riddikulus reptile.
Now that's how mischief is managed.