However, there is one character who she really isn't quite so comfortable with people naming their pets after. Tom Marvolo Riddle aka Lord Voldemort. And she pretty much said as much when she shared a tweet she'd been sent featuring a cat named after the Dark Lord.

Y'see, He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named, in the words of Mr Ollivander himself, did "terrrrrible things" with his wand and pretty much campaigned for pure blood supremacy among wizards, so we can understand why Rowling might edge toward a He-Who-Your-Pets-Must-Not-Be-Named-After policy.

The author's concerns don't seem to be shared by her fans. though. They took the opportunity to celebrate the pets they'd named after the Potter villain and various other sinister characters in the novels.

More like this

But of course, they all still pale in comparison to this riddikulus reptile.

Advertisement

Now that's how mischief is managed.