Goldblum has agreed to make a comeback in the Jurassic World sequel, which also stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. But according to scriptwriter Colin Trevorrow, the actor is taking a hands-on approach.

Trevorrow, who directed the 2015 reboot Jurassic World, has passed his director's chair on to JA Bayona but he's still working on the script, telling MTV's Happy Sad Confused podcast that he has returned to Michael Crichton's original novels to write the part of Malcolm – and that's not all.

"Maybe one of my highlights of this whole process is Goldblum," he said.

"Jeff Goldblum called me – and I’m not going to do an impression – but he was like, ‘Look, I’ve added a couple things, and I thought I’d perform it for you.’

"I was like, ‘Oh, great, okay.’ So, we sat on the phone for an hour as he ran these lines, and we talked about it. And, I mean, that’s – it was almost better than being there on set. It was great."

So far, Goldblum's film and TV writing experience comes down to an episode of Head Space in 2008, could this be the start of a new career avenue?

The Jurassic World sequel is scheduled for release in the UK on 8th June 2018