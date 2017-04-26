This snarky mathematician (with some killer one-liners) came to the park as an insurance consultant, and against all odds he survived every dinosaur attack and left the island in one piece. Perhaps he hasn't learned his lesson, because that experience would surely make you want to stay away from dinosaurs at all costs.

Goldblum was absent from the franchise reboot Jurassic World, starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. But now, 25 years later, he will return to the land of the dinosaurs.

Only a year ago, the actor – also known for his role in Independence Day – said he hadn't been asked to take part.

He told the Press Association: "Nobody's told me about it. I did those couple and I'm entirely satisfied. If I never did any more, I'd be entirely nourished and happy and fulfilled from having done these. They're doing spectacularly well without me."

Pratt will also return as Owen Grady, last seen as a Velociraptor expert and trainer at the theme park, while Dallas Howard will be back as operations manager Claire Dearing.

The next Jurassic World instalment will have a lot to live up to, seeing as the 2015 movie is still the fourth highest-grossing film in history. A Monster Calls director JA Bayona is in the director's seat this time around, while Colin Trevorrow and Derek Connolly have written the script.

The second Jurassic World film is due for release in June 2018.