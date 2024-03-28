In fact, as is often the way with actors who find themselves in the eye of the 007 news cycle storm, sources close to Taylor-Johnson "downplayed the report and said he has not been cast as Bond, but technically anything is possible in the future", according to Variety.

Nonetheless, the temptingly ubiquitous rumour of his casting persists.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson Aldara Zarraoa/Getty Images

Appearing on this week's Jonathan Ross Show, Taylor-Johnson's wife, director Sam Taylor-Johnson, has her own thoughts on the matter.

Quizzed by host Ross on the rumours, she joked: "You mean that I might direct a Bond film? The first woman director."

"Carry on speculating," she added. "He’d be great."

The Back to Black and Nowhere Boy director, who married Taylor-Johnson in 2012, isn't the only one who thinks her husband would make a good Bond, either.

Former 007 actor George Lazenby weighed in on the rumours last week, telling TMZ he thought the Nocturnal Animals star could "handle the stunts and all the ladies who love a man in a tux".

Another glowing endorsement from another former Bond came when Pierce Brosnan voiced his approval of Taylor-Johnson as 007.

"I think the man has the chops and the talent and the charisma to play Bond, very much so," Brosnan said on The Ray D'Arcy Show on RTÉ Radio 1.

It's important to remember nothing is official until Eon/Barbara Broccoli say so. And, with that in mind, RadioTimes.com will, of course, keep you updated with all the latest from the Bond camp as soon as we have it.

The Jonathan Ross Show airs Saturday at 9:35pm on ITV and ITVX. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.