However, a decade later, their connection with that frightening place is reawakened, putting Josh (Patrick Wilson) and his now-adult son Dalton (Ty Simpkins) in greater danger than ever before.

Some of the marketing for Insidious: The Red Door has pitched the film as a grand finale to this horror juggernaut, but a post-credits scene suggests that there could well be more to come.

Here's what you need to know.

**WARNING: CONTAINS SPOILERS FOR INSIDIOUS: THE RED DOOR**

Insidious: The Red Door post-credits scene explained

Patrick Wilson stars in Insidious: The Red Door. Sony Pictures

The fifth Insidious movie ends on a rather triumphant note for the Lambert family as Josh and Dalton use their astral projection abilities to seal The Red Door – a location in The Further leading to the lair of the Red-Faced Demon.

In doing so, they not only put a stop to their own haunting, but also to the suffering of souls languishing in The Further, who have found themselves tormented by the entities emerging from that cursed place.

However, a post-credits scene lays the groundwork for additional entries in this franchise.

We return to The Red Door, which had been sealed by a mystical painting Dalton had produced, with the light above it flickering out to signify its disconnection from both The Further and the land of the living.

More like this

Unfortunately, it doesn't stick. A short sting sees the light above The Red Door flash back on, implying that Dalton's paintwork is a temporary fix and that it's only a matter of time before the Red-Faced Demon is free once more.

It will leave fans wondering what the future has in store for this franchise.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Will there be an Insidious 6?

Sony Pictures and production company Blumhouse are yet to announce whether there will be a sixth instalment in the mainline Insidious franchise, but a spin-off is confirmed to be in development.

In May 2023, Mandy Moore (This Is Us) and Kumail Nanjiani (Obi-Wan Kenobi) were tapped to star in Thread: An Insidious Tale, which will be set in the same universe as the existing films, but not directly connected (via Deadline).

The story follows a married couple who use an old spell to travel back in time, seeking to prevent the death of their daughter, but in doing so cause unforeseen – and likely horrifying – consequences.

Jeremy Slater will be making his feature directorial debut with Thread, having previously made a name for himself on offbeat fantasy dramas Moon Knight and The Umbrella Academy.

The film does not yet have a release date.

Read more

As for whether the Lambert family will return, The Red Door director and star Patrick Wilson seemed uncertain in an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com.

He explained: "With me and with Rose [Byrne]... it feels pretty final for us. I feel pretty confident in that.

"That being said, I remember 10-12 years ago, we did the second movie and people said, ‘Would you come back for more?’ And I thought, ‘I just don't see how I could.’ Now, cut to many years later: director, having the family back, here we are again."

Wilson added: "Don't confuse my wavering with some weird information that I'm withholding. I just can't see it right now, but it might be interesting down the line."

Of course, there could very well be a sixth Insidious movie with different characters in the lead roles, as was the case with Chapter 3 (which focused on the Brenners) and The Last Key (which brought psychic Elise Rainier to the fore).

Insidious: The Red Door is in cinemas from Friday 7th July 2023. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on tonight.

Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.