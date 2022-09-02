Hugh Bonneville as you've never seen him before in I Came By teaser

The actor has become a household name for his work on period drama Downton Abbey and family fare including the acclaimed Paddington films, but he's never played a character quite like the sinister Hector in Netflix's latest original.

Hugh Bonneville shows a very different side to himself in Netflix thriller I Came By and viewers have been left shaken by the performance, as seen in an exclusive new teaser for readers of RadioTimes.com .

As discussed in our I Came By review, the film has shades of Bong Joon-ho's international phenomenon Parasite, examining class conflict within the confines of a chilling suspense story.

Sir Hector Blake (Bonneville) is compared to a "horror movie villain" by one audience member, after an unsuspecting graffiti artist stumbles upon a dark secret he has been hiding.

Check out the new teaser below, which offers an enticing glimpse at what the film has in store, as well as the shocked reactions from viewers who saw it on the big screen.

In addition to "national treasure" Bonneville, the I Came By cast also boasts several other major stars, including 1917's George MacKay and Line of Duty's Kelly Macdonald.

The film was released first in cinemas for a limited time, but is now available to stream from the comfort of your home via Netflix, where it has shot to the top of the streamer's internal top ten film chart in the UK.

