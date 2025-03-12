Sex Education and Bad Sisters stars' movie confirms new release date after delay
Emma Mackey, Fiona Shaw and Vicky Krieps star in Hot Milk.
The new drama film Hot Milk, which stars Sex Education's Emma Mackey and Bad Sisters star Fiona Shaw, has got a new release date, after being delayed by just over a month.
The film, which is distributed by MUBI, was originally going to be released in cinemas in the UK and Ireland on 30th May 2025, but will now be released on 4th July 2025.
Hot Milk comes from first-time director Rebecca Lenkiewicz, and also stars Vicky Krieps (Phantom Thread), Vincent Perez (Alone in Berlin) Yann Gael (Gladiator II) and Patsy Ferran (Mickey 17).
It will be Mackey's first project to be released since 2023, when the actor starred in both the final season of Sex Education and also in smash hit film Barbie.
The official synopsis for Hot Milk says: "Set in the scorching heat of a Spanish summer, the film follows Rose (Fiona Shaw) and her daughter Sofia (Emma Mackey) as they travel to the seaside town of Almería to consult Gómez (Vincent Perez), an enigmatic healer who may hold the key to Rose’s mysterious illness.
"But in the sun-drenched town, Sofia, trapped till now by her mother’s condition, begins to shed her inhibitions as she is drawn to the magnetic charms of a free-spirited traveller, Ingrid (Vicky Krieps)."
The synopsis continues: "Sofia’s increased freedom becomes too much for her controlling mother, and as the hot sun beats down, their relationship simmers with pent-up resentment and bitterness, threatening to tear the fragile threads that hold them together."
Director Lenkiewicz is known for her work as a playwright and screenwriters, having written scripts for the films She Said Colette and Disobedience, as well as the series Secret Diary of a Call Girl, The Eddy and Small Axe.
Hot Milk will be released in cinemas across the UK and Ireland on 4th July 2025.
