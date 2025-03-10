From the likes of Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Harris Dickinson, Theo James, Callum Turner and plenty more, anyone could be the next 007 – and former Miss Moneypenny, Naomie Harris, has given her verdict on who could fit into the tux.

Speaking to Radio Times magazine while promoting her new spy film Black Bag alongside Marisa Abela, Harris said the next Bond will be "whoever inhabits the qualities" of the secret service agent.

"Sophistication, sexiness, mystery, sense of humour, charm – that should play the role, male or female," she said.

Daniel Craig as James Bond in No Time to Die. MGM

Meanwhile, Abela added: "It would be so hard for any woman to take on that role, because there would be so much backlash. I’m not sure if audiences are ready for it yet…"

Harris isn't the only former James Bond star to give their verdict on who could be in the role next Bond.

In an interview with the Sunday Telegraph, Pierce Brosnan expressed that it was "right decision" for Broccoli and Wilson to step back and hand over creative control.

He said: "I thought it was coming for some time I guess, but I think it was the right decision for Barbara and Michael.

"It takes great courage for them to let go. I hope that [Amazon] handles the work and the character with dignity and imagination and respect."

As for who should be the next 007, there is one non-negotiable for Brosnan, with the Irish actor telling the publication it was a "given" that whoever will be the next Bond should be British.

Black Bag is in cinemas on Friday 14th March.

