They’ve seen Steve Rogers' relationship with Bucky Barnes develop across three films now, and they’re of the opinion that there’s room for a natural progression.

#GiveCaptainAmericaABoyfriend bucky and steve, because they've literally gone through heaven & hell for each other pic.twitter.com/iNJOylPv8Q — bella (@winterbarnes) May 24, 2016

But it’s not just about a character’s story for them – it’s about sending a positive message to young LGBTQ people.

#GiveCaptainAmericaABoyfriend this would be the most iconic and beautiful thing and a great way to give the lgbt+ community representation — cole pinned if unf (@wayIandrogers) May 24, 2016

About changing perceptions of LGBTQ relationships…

#GiveCaptainAmericaABoyfriend because it shouldn't be looked at as something "inappropriate for children" — bon ☆ bons (@elkknight) May 24, 2016

And about superheroes becoming more reflective of modern society.

#GiveCaptainAmericaABoyfriend because a world with only heterosexual super heroes is unrealistic and bland — Brian (@brianissolame) May 24, 2016

Can you imagine kids growing up with LGBTQ superheroes I WANT IT #GiveCaptainAmericaABoyfriend — pappy cappy (@bulkybarnes) May 24, 2016

#GiveCaptainAmericaABoyfriend b/c sexuality & romance is diverse and complicated, but MCU's interpritation of it had been shamfully stifling — onorobo (@onorobo) May 24, 2016

#GiveCaptainAmericaABoyfriend because change isn't gonna happen until you take the first step @Marvel — fatima needs a break (@faticharlie) May 24, 2016

And as they point out, the concept is no more bizarre than Steve kissing his dead girlfriend’s niece just days after her funeral. Love is love, after all. Let’s celebrate it.