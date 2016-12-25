Frozen fans want Elsa to have a girlfriend not a prince charming in sequel
Fans are campaigning to make Elsa the first LGBT Disney princess
Disney fans are urging the film studio to provide better LGBT representation in their animations... by giving Elsa a girlfriend.
People have been taking to Twitter, with the hashtag #GiveElsaAGirlfriend, with the hope of persuading Disney to introduce their first gay princess.
Make the LGBT community normalized, even to our kids and stop forcing the hetero-normative. Please Disney #GiveElsaAGirlfriend
— CutieCub (@CutieCubXO) May 3, 2016
#GiveElsaAGirlfriend because little girls watching should know you can be a princess and love another princess
— alyson werner (@punchkinbaby) May 2, 2016
Love is an open door. That door should be open to everyone, not just straight people. #GiveElsaAGirlfriend @Disney @DisneyPixar
— Annie was queenvives (@bivanessaives) May 1, 2016
#GiveElsaAGirlfriend because 1 in 5 kids are queer, but only 1 in 10 feel safe enough to come out.
— mia (@miaafame) May 1, 2016
#GiveElsaAGirlfriend to show girls that f/f couples get happy endings too
— ✿ libbing ✿ (@templesclaire) May 1, 2016
#GiveElsaAGirlfriend because lgbtq women are just as deserving of love as any other disney character you put on the big screen @Disney
— elisa (@astronomyhoe) May 1, 2016
A gay Disney princess would have helped me feel so much more normal when I was younger. Representation is important. #GiveElsaAGirlfriend
— jordan (@thejordanthrash) May 1, 2016
It's a major step that Disney is yet to make, but campaigners say the move towards a more inclusive cast of animated characters would help young people be more accepting of themselves and the LGBT community.
Frozen's much-anticipated sequel does seem like the logical match. The movie was praised as being progressive, ditching the romance for a relationship between two sisters and opting to eschew the trademark wedding at the end. And it is arguably Disney's most LGBT-friendly film to date. Elsa's journey in the first movie has been widely interpreted as a metaphor for coming out, while Oaken is said to be Disney's most openly gay character.
Frozen 2 was confirmed in 2015