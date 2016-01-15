Yates said that Rickman's "singular sense of timing" was just one of the great actor's attributes, adding, "he pretty much stole every scene he was in."

Yates is currently directing the Harry Potter prequel Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them with Eddie Redmayne, but took the time to write this touching tribute. Read it in full below.

"Alan's performances were always mesmeric, and deliciously detailed - he could transfix an audience with his singular sense of timing - a pause or a breath could be as dramatic and compelling as a page of dialogue - and he pretty much stole every scene he was in as a result. He was, by any measure, a truly great actor and it is very sad he isn't with us any more."

Yates joins many other Harry Potter cast and crew in celebrating Rickman's life. JK Rowling, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint have all shared messages, along with many others.

Long-time collaborator and co-star Emma Thompson also paid tribute to the actor, calling him "the ultimate ally".