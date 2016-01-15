Rupert Grint on Alan Rickman: "Even though he has gone I will always hear his voice"
Grint, who spent his formative years on the set of Harry Potter with Rickman, paid tribute to the actor following his death from cancer at the age of 69
Harry Potter star Rupert Grint says he is "devastated" by the death of his former co-star Alan Rickman, who passed away following a battle with cancer at the age of 69.
Grint, who played Ron Weasley in the film franchise based on JK Rowling's books, joined co-stars Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson, in paying tribute to the star online.
"I am devastated to hear about the passing of Alan Rickman, I feel so privileged to have had the opportunity to work with him on numerous occasions", the actor said in an official statement.
"Even though he has gone, I will always hear his voice. My thoughts are with his friends and family at this time."
The actor's former co-stars Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch and James and Oliver Phelps also took time to share their grief online, while Harry Potter author JK Rowling said she was ""shocked and devastated" by the death of the "magnificent" actor.
Grint and Rickman formed a bond early on in the franchise, when the young actor decided to doodle him in his Snape attire.
Grint wasn't at all prepared for what happened when Rickman caught him – rather than doling out detention or taking points from Gryffindor, the actor asked if he could keep the young man's little drawing, claiming to be “very fond of it".