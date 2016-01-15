"I am devastated to hear about the passing of Alan Rickman, I feel so privileged to have had the opportunity to work with him on numerous occasions", the actor said in an official statement.

"Even though he has gone, I will always hear his voice. My thoughts are with his friends and family at this time."

The actor's former co-stars Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch and James and Oliver Phelps also took time to share their grief online, while Harry Potter author JK Rowling said she was ""shocked and devastated" by the death of the "magnificent" actor.

Grint and Rickman formed a bond early on in the franchise, when the young actor decided to doodle him in his Snape attire.

Grint wasn't at all prepared for what happened when Rickman caught him – rather than doling out detention or taking points from Gryffindor, the actor asked if he could keep the young man's little drawing, claiming to be “very fond of it".