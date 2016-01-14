Emma Watson has expressed her sadness at hearing the news that Alan Rickman has died.

Advertisement

The actor who played Hermione took to Facebook to pay tribute to her Harry Potter co-star, saying how lucky she felt to have worked with "such a special man".

"I'm very sad to hear about Alan today," Watson wrote. "I feel so lucky to have worked and spent time with such a special man and actor. I'll really miss our conversations. RIP Alan. We love you."

She also shared a message on Twitter featuring a quote from Rickman.

Advertisement

Rickman passed away following a battle with cancer aged 69.

More like this
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement