Emma Watson on Alan Rickman: 'I feel so lucky to have worked with such a special man and actor'
The Harry Potter actress says she will "really miss our conversations" after hearing the news of the 69-year-old's death
Published: Thursday, 14 January 2016 at 2:40 pm
Emma Watson has expressed her sadness at hearing the news that Alan Rickman has died.
The actor who played Hermione took to Facebook to pay tribute to her Harry Potter co-star, saying how lucky she felt to have worked with "such a special man".
"I'm very sad to hear about Alan today," Watson wrote. "I feel so lucky to have worked and spent time with such a special man and actor. I'll really miss our conversations. RIP Alan. We love you."
She also shared a message on Twitter featuring a quote from Rickman.
Rickman passed away following a battle with cancer aged 69.
