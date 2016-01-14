Daniel Radcliffe grew up working with Alan Rickman, spending some of his formative years acting opposite him on the Harry Potter films. Following the sad news of Rickman's death, Radcliffe posted this heartfelt statement about the "extremely kind, generous, self-deprecating and funny" man who taught him lessons he says he will carry "for the rest of my life".

Alan Rickman is undoubtedly one of the greatest actors I will ever work with. He is also, one of the loyalest and most supportive people I've ever met in the film industry. He was so encouraging of me both on set and in the years post-Potter. I'm pretty sure he came and saw everything I ever did on stage both in London and New York. He didn't have to do that. I know other people who've been friends with him for much much longer than I have and they all say "if you call Alan, it doesn't matter where in the world he is or how busy he is with what he's doing, he'll get back to you within a day".