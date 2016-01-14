Snape may have detested Harry Potter but Rickman had a great deal of affection for JK Rowling's character and the books he inspired. He penned this heartfelt goodbye, published in Empire Magazine, straight after playing the Hogwarts professor for the very last time.

Alan Rickman and Michael Gambon had the great hall echoing with peals of laughter when they placed a hidden fart machine inside Daniel Radcliffe's sleeping bag during filming. Cue some awkward noises emanating from young Dan's backside. Snape would NOT have gone along with such tomfoolery – but we heartily approved.

What happened when Alan Rickman caught Rupert Grint drawing "a rather un-pretty picture" of him? The young actor feared the worst when the veteran star caught him doodling during his potions lesson, but rather than dock points from Gryffindor, Rickman made the youngster sign his artwork. He kept it in his possession and claimed to be “very fond of it".

More like this

"When I'm 80 years old and sitting in my rocking chair, I'll be reading Harry Potter. And my family will say to me, 'After all this time?' And I will say, 'Always.”

(After all, that fall had to hurt...)

Advertisement

Forget Snape’s flowing robes – Rickman appeared without a shred of clothing during filming for his 2012 film The Gambit. The scenes were shot in London skyscraper The Gherkin which happens to have floor-to-ceiling glass windows. Rickman in the nude must have left many an office worker choking on their morning cuppa.