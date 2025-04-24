And if you've not seen the film so far, then you're in luck – as it's set to air free in the UK very soon, at 10pm on Saturday 3rd May on Channel 4.

The film was directed by Sophie Hyde from a script by Katy Brand, and received wide acclaim on its release, with BAFTA nods for both its stars in addition to a nomination for Outstanding British Film.

In our own 4-star review of the film, we called it "an affecting exploration of an outwardly self-assured woman gaining an altogether more internal sense of confidence".

Meanwhile, McCormack previously told RadioTimes.com how the experience of making the film had been a "joyful" one.

"It's quite a heavy workload," he explained. "The film does hinge on two performances and I definitely felt that pressure when I was beginning to make the film.

"But there was a particular dynamic and relationship that me and Emma found in the midst of making the film that really made it quite a joyful experience and something where I felt I grew beyond my own means."

He added: "I had to step out of my comfort zone and embrace the whole experience in a way."

Meanwhile, speaking about the positive reactions the film had attracted, he said: "I'm really humbled to see how people have garnered different things from the film.

"Not just relating to intimacy, but relations with family, relation to body image, all sorts of things that I think have kind of hit home for different people.

"And just hearing people open up by talking about their own experiences with regard to intimacy has been great."

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande will air at 10pm on Saturday 3rd May on Channel 4.

