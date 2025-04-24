The film was released in 2017 and, as well as securing the aforementioned win for Oldman, was also nominated for Best Picture at the 2018 Academy Awards.

Set in May 1940, it focuses on the war cabinet crisis, which saw Churchill and his fellow cabinet members torn between signing a peace treaty with Adolf Hitler and Germany or continuing to fight.

In addition to Oldman as Churchill, the cast also includes Kristin Scott Thomas as his wife Clementine Churchill, Lily James as his secretary Elizabeth Layton, Stephen Dillane as Viscount Halifax, Ronald Pickup as Neville Chamberlain, and Ben Mendelsohn as King George VI.

In our 4-star review published on the film's initial cinema release, we called it "a near-perfect companion piece to Christopher Nolan's terse, elliptical Dunkirk".

The review added that it was "an absorbing study of an over-mythologised political figure that depicts him not so much as a hero as a principled man snatching victory from the jaws of defeat".

We concluded: "Oldman, meanwhile, perhaps seeing something of himself in the role of the outsider, is never less than sensational: Churchill's dark times make for his brightest in years. What a performance."

Darkest Hour will air at 8pm on Monday 5th May on BBC One.

