Gone Girl actress Lisa Banes dies, aged 65

Lisa Banes has died following a hit-and-run in New York City, from which she suffered serious injuries.

The actress was best known for her role in David Fincher’s acclaimed thriller Gone Girl, where she played Marybeth Elliot, the mother of Rosamund Pike’s missing woman, Amy.

However, Banes’ career dates back to the 1980s, starting out in stage productions of Look Back in Anger and Isn’t It Romantic, before transitioning to major screen roles in Tom Cruise’s Cocktail and The Trials of Rosie O’Neill.

In the decades that followed, Banes secured guest roles on a number of high-profile American television shows, including Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Frasier, Desperate Housewives, The Good Wife and NCIS.

She portrayed the character of Ellen Collin across several episodes of US comedy drama Royal Pains and, most recently, appeared in Amazon Prime Video’s high-concept thriller THEM.

News broke at the start of the month that Banes had been struck by a red and black scooter while on her way to a dinner party in New York City, with the incident leaving her in critical condition.

Deadline reported that the driver of the vehicle had driven through a red light before the accident and fled the scene, with the police currently seeking information on who their identity could be.

Banes received treatment at Mount Sinai Morningside hospital, where she was placed in critical condition with a substantial brain injury, but tragically staff were not able to save her life.

She was 65-year old and is survived by her wife, Kathryn Kranhold, a journalist and contributing reporter to the Centre of Public Integrity, an organisation that specialises in exposing inequality through investigative reports.

A representative for Banes told Entertainment Tonight: “We are heartsick over Lisa’s tragic and senseless passing. She was a woman of great spirit, kindness and generosity and dedicated to her work, whether on stage or in front of a camera and even more so to her wife, family and friends.

“We were blessed to have had her in our lives.”

As of the morning of Tuesday 15th June, no arrests have been made in connection with Banes’ death, but the NYPD are appealing for information on the local crime stoppers number: (800) 577-TIPS.