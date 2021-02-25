Frasier reboot release date: Casting, trailer, and latest news

Fans may have waited for almost two decades, but their calls for a Frasier reboot have finally been answered, as news broke in February 2021 that streaming service Paramount Plus has officially ordered a brand new series.

It’s been confirmed that Kelsey Grammar will be reprising his role as Dr Frasier Crane, the pretentious radio-host psychiatrist who frequently fails to heed his own advice.

In a statement, Grammar said he “gleefully anticipate[s] sharing the next chapter in the continuing journey of Dr Frasier Crane”.

Rumours of a Frasier revival have been kicking about for the past couple of years, with Grammar teasing as early as November 2019 that the reboot of ’90s sitcom hit was “ready to go”.

“We’ve got it hatched, We’ve hatched the plan, what we think is the right way to go,” he said at the time, adding: “We’re sort of on standby a little bit, working on a couple of possible network deals that we’re circling, and Frasier is sort of in a second position to that. But a revisit to Frasier, Frasier’s world, is I think definitely gonna come.”

Read on for everything you need to know about the Frasier reboot.

Frasier reboot release date

There’s no news of a release date yet as it’s early days, but the series will eventually stream on Paramount Plus.

President of CBS Studios David Stapf said in a statement: “Frasier is one of the most acclaimed comedies in modern television history and truly defines premium storytelling.

“There has long been a call from fans for its return, and that call is now answered thanks to the amazing Kelsey Grammer reprising his iconic role of Dr. Frasier Crane and a brilliant creative plan from Joe [Cristalli, series co-writer], Chris [Harris, co-writer] and Kelsey. We can’t wait to reveal its next chapter on Paramount+.”

Frasier reboot cast: Who will return?

It’s been 17 years since we last saw Frasier, and not every cast member will be returning to the show. Series star John Mahoney, who played Frasier’s father on the sitcom, died in 2018.

However, with Grammar signed on, we’ll hopefully see other iconic characters return. Deadline has reported that Hyde Pierce, who played Frasier’s neurotic brother Niles, is in talks to reprise his role.

It’s not yet known if Jane Leeves, who played Daphne Moon, will be returning.

Frasier reboot plot

Details are still scarce, but with the return of Grammar, we’ll likely once again focus on Frasier work and home life.

During a previous appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Grammer explained: “The first principle is that it is a different story, basically. The same group of characters, but in a different setting. Something has changed in their lives.”

Acknowledging the death of his character’s on-screen father, he added: “Certainly, John Mahoney died over a year ago and we would probably deal with that a little bit, dad being gone.”

