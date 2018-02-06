Mahoney died on Sunday while in a Chicago hospice, the Steppenwolf Theatre announced.

His role in Frasier, in which he starred alongside Kelsey Grammer's titular character and David Hyde Pierce as Niles, garnered Mahoney two Emmy nominations, two Golden Globe nominations and a Screen Actors Guild award.

John Mahoney, Frasier (Getty)

Born in Blackpool but later becoming a US citizen, Mahoney began acting in the 1970s. He joined the Steppenwolf Theatre and won a Tony Award for his performance in John Guare’s The House of Blue Leaves in 1986.

Mahoney’s film credits include In the Line of Fire, Reality Bites, Say Anything, The American President and Primal Fear.

More recently, Mahoney has guest-starred in Hot in Cleveland and Foyle’s War.

Tributes, lead by the Steppenwolf Theatre, have been flooding in.