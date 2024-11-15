As with the first film, it contains its fair share of violence, in the form of both battle sequences and gladiatorial duels – so you might be wondering just how suitable it is for younger viewers.

Read on for everything you need to know about what age rating the film has been handed in the UK.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Gladiator 2 age rating: Is it suitable for younger viewers?

The film has been granted a 15 age rating by the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) – citing strong bloody violence and injury detail – meaning that only those aged 15 and older can see the film.

The description of the film on the BBFC website explains that "battle scenes and brutal murders feature occasional gory images," with the movie rated four out of five for both violence and injury detail.

Meanwhile, it is given a rating of three out of five for language, sex, drugs, and nudity, and two out of five for both "threat and horror" and "sexual violence and sexual threat".

Interestingly, 15 is the same rating that was given to the original Gladiator when it was released in 2000.

In the US – where the film is not released until Friday 22nd November – the film has been given an R rating, which means under 17 require an accompanying parent or adult guardian.

Gladiator 2 is now showing in UK cinemas.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.