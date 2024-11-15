Gladiator 2 age rating: Is it suitable for younger viewers?
Ridley Scott's belated sequel to his Oscar-winning epic from 2000 is now playing in UK cinemas – but is it appropriate for a family outing?
This November is a month packed full of great new films to watch with the whole family: Paddington in Peru is already playing in UK cinemas, while in the next couple of weeks filmgoers will be treated to both Wicked and Moana 2. Not a bad bunch of options!
But of course there's one other major release this month that might be slightly less appropriate for a family outing: Gladiator II. Ridley Scott's belated sequel to his Oscar-winning epic from 2000 is now playing in UK cinemas – a whole week before it arrives in the US – and is primarily targeted at a rather older crowd that the aforementioned films.
As with the first film, it contains its fair share of violence, in the form of both battle sequences and gladiatorial duels – so you might be wondering just how suitable it is for younger viewers.
Read on for everything you need to know about what age rating the film has been handed in the UK.
The film has been granted a 15 age rating by the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) – citing strong bloody violence and injury detail – meaning that only those aged 15 and older can see the film.
The description of the film on the BBFC website explains that "battle scenes and brutal murders feature occasional gory images," with the movie rated four out of five for both violence and injury detail.
Meanwhile, it is given a rating of three out of five for language, sex, drugs, and nudity, and two out of five for both "threat and horror" and "sexual violence and sexual threat".
Interestingly, 15 is the same rating that was given to the original Gladiator when it was released in 2000.
In the US – where the film is not released until Friday 22nd November – the film has been given an R rating, which means under 17 require an accompanying parent or adult guardian.
Gladiator 2 is now showing in UK cinemas.
