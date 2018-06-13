Farrell will play a former soldier who gets a job at a struggling circus when he returns from war, and is put in charge of the newborn elephant whose over-sized ears have made him the subject of great ridicule. Eva Green, Alan Arkin and Joseph Gatt will also star.

Dumbo is the first in a slew of classic animation remakes set to arrive over the next few years. The Lion King (fronted by Donald Glover and Beyoncé), Aladdin and Mulan are all currently in the works, following the success of recent releases Cinderella, Beauty and the Beast and The Jungle Book.

If the teaser is anything to go by, we should be in for an emotional roller-coaster ride when the film arrives in theatres next year.

More like this

Advertisement

Dumbo will be released in UK cinemas on 29th March 2019.