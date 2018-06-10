On her official Twitter account, Gayson was remembered as "an amazing lady who left a lasting impression on everyone she met. She will be very much missed."

The actress, who was born in London in 1928, played the first love interest for Sean Connery's 007.

James Bond producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli paid tribute to her in a statement released on the official Bond Twitter account.

“We are so sad to learn that Eunice Gayson, our very first 'Bond girl' who played Sylvia Trench in Dr No and From Russia With Love has passed away. Our sincere thoughts are with her family.