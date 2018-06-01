After that, there will presumably be a vacancy at MI6 headquarters.

Asked about the 007 rumours by the i newspaper, Turner said: "There's someone else playing the role – I always feel weird talking about it. It's come up a lot in recent times."

But he added: "When it's free, I'll have a look at it. But it’s not free now."

With series four of Poldark set to arrive on 10th June, Turner also hinted at what's next for Ross Poldark.

"There are of course parts of that ego which make him work; he's a gambler by nature, he's on the front foot, he's a hard worker and he takes chances," he said.

"But he wouldn't be an interesting person to play and it wouldn't be very truthful if he just made all the right decisions."

The full interview with Aidan Turner appears in Friday 1st June's issue of the i newspaper, priced at 60p. Poldark returns on Sunday 10th June