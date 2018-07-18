“I don’t actually have any scenes with Johnny,” Law told EW. “As I said before, this is only part 2 of a longer story. I’ve always admired him from afar, but we don’t know each other, and I’ve not yet met him on this.

"In many ways that suits the relationship as it’s been many years since they’ve seen each other. So there’s complexity in that that’s fun to mine. Again, the past will reveal itself.”

What past is that? This could be a hint at the possible romantic relationship Dumbledore enjoyed with Grindelwald as a teenager. That could be good news for the fans who accused the franchise and writer JK Rowling of hiding Dumbledore’s sexuality following director David Yates' comment that the wizard wouldn’t be portrayed as “explicitly” gay.

More about Dumbledore’s feelings towards Grindelwald could be revealed over time, with the characters likely to clash in a later film for their famous duel of 1945.

As Law said: “What you've got to remember, this is only the second Fantastic Beasts film in a series and what’s brilliant about Jo’s writing is how she reveals her characters, peels them to the heart over time.

“You’re just getting to know Albus in this film, and there’s obviously a lot more to come. We learn a little about his past in the beginning of this film, and characters and their relationships will unfold naturally which I’m excited to reveal. But we’re not going to reveal everything all at once.”

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald will be released on 16th November 2018