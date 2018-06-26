Back in the Wizarding World once more, here's how to watch Newt's next adventure

When is Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald released in UK cinemas?

The film is available in the UK on Friday 16th November.

Is there a trailer?

Yes – you can watch it below.

What happened in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them?

The first in the Fantastic Beasts collection was adapted from J K Rowling’s book Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. Taking audiences back into the Wizarding World, this time to the early 1900s, fans old and new were introduced to Newt Scamander.

The young Wizard has a habit of collecting magical creatures and keeps them in a less than secure suitcase. Unsurprisingly, many of them escape. On finding out about his antics, demoted Aurora Tina Goldstein arrests Newt and tries to get her job back by bringing him to justice. Catching the attention of Senior Auror Percival Graves, the case escalates and reveals corruption at the heart of the world they hold so dear.

Tina quickly forgets her aversion to Newt’s illegal collection and the pair set off to expose Grave’s true intentions and manipulation of vulnerable Witches and Wizards.

What is going to happen in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald?

Newt is back and with more magical creatures than ever – but far from his simple life as a collector. Facing questions of loyalty, friendship and love, the newest film in the Fantastic Beasts franchise is set to push Newt to his limits as he is the only one who can save the Wizarding World.

After escaping from prison, Grindelwald builds an army threatening to divide the pure-blood Wizards and Witches from muggles and mud bloods. According to young Dumbledore, Newts teacher, his protege must overcome his fears to save life as they know it – even if he does ask for a little help from familiar faces Tina Goldstein and Jacob Kowalski.

Prompting never before seen spells, the pair begin a magical war on a scale the Wizarding World has never seen before.

Who is in the cast?

Eddie Redmayne returns as Newt Scamander alongside Katherine Waterston (Tina Goldstein), Dan Fogler (Jacob Kowalski), Alison Sudol (Queen Goldstein) and Ezra Miller (Credence Barebone).

Jude Law makes his highly anticipated appearance as young Dumbledore who has to face off Johnny Depp who plays Grindelwald, the evil wizard threatening the world as they know it.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald is in cinemas from Friday 16th November