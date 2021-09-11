Marvel confirms Eternals for exclusive cinema release

Upcoming superhero blockbuster Eternals will get an exclusive cinema release, Marvel Studios has confirmed.

Advertisement

The star-studded project has been in the pipeline for quite some time, having completed filming in March 2020, shortly before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Since then, the film has been delayed multiple times as the cinema industry grappled with the health crisis, but now finds itself on course for a release date this November.

There had been speculation from fans that Marvel Studios would attempt a simultaneous launch in cinemas and on Disney Plus Premier Access as they did for Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow back in July.

This is due to a recent surge in coronavirus cases in the United States, as well as fears that the winter season could lead to a general spike around the world.

However, following the major success of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – which enjoyed the biggest Labour Day weekend of all time – it appears Marvel have been encouraged to stick to the cinematic release model.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Thanks, you are now signed up to our films newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

The studio will again utilise the shortened 45-day theatrical window, meaning that the film will become available for home viewing after just a month-and-a-half.

At the time of writing, Shang-Chi has grossed $105 million at the US box office and has a worldwide total of $166 million, meaning it still has some time to go before fully recouping its hefty budget, which is rumoured to be as high as $200 million.

Eternals is said to have a similarly high price tag, having enlisted an all-star cast that includes Angelina Jolie (Maleficent), Richard Madden (Bodyguard), Kit Harington (Game of Thrones), and Gemma Chan (Humans).

Marvel fans should be well catered for this winter, with Eternals launching in November and the hotly anticipated Spider-Man: No Way Home dropping the following month, although the latter film has been rumoured for a potential delay.

Advertisement

Marvel’s Eternals is released in UK cinemas on Friday 5th November 2021. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.