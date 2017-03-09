Having started out in London with the Books on the Underground project, it has now spread to 26 countries around the world, from Argentina to Paris to Berlin as the Book Fairies go global.

And to mark International Women's Day on Wednesday, Watson (who has her own book club titled Our Shared Shelf) and the rest of the Fairies distributed books by feminist authors – including Caitlin Moran and Maya Angelou.

Inside the books? A personal note from Watson herself.

"The idea is make people love reading again and to spread the love, like random acts of kindness," she has previously said.

Being in Manhattan, the actress took the chance to visit Eleanor Roosevelt's memorial... and the Harriet Tubman memorial... and the Joan of Arc memorial, too. It was a day of memorials to female icons.

Cordelia Oxley, who runs the project, told the BBC: "I am so excited to see these amazing books popping up around the world.

"We have a team of international book fairies, New Zealand to Dubai, who are going to share these Our Shared Self books today.

"This is a great way to mark International Women's Day and we hope to have a lot of fun with it."