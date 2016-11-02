The book is the November/December reading material for Emma's feminist book club, Our Shared Shelf – and lucky commuters were able to get their hands on the book-lover's copies, which were hand-signed.

One reader posted: "When @emmawatson makes your day with secret books on the tube..."

Emma herself seemed to get away with the stunt, while oblivious members of the public walked on by.

The plan is for everyone to get hold of a copy, spend a month reading it and then discuss the book online at Emma's book club on Good Reads.

Only 100 were hidden around the network – but some could still be up for grabs...