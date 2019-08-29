Check out the trailer below:

The Aeronauts came under scrutiny back when it was announced in 2018, with the Royal Society complaining that the film wrote real-life balloonist Henry Coxwell out of the story in favour of Jones' fictional character.

“It’s a great shame that Henry isn’t portrayed because he performed very well and saved the life of a leading scientist," Keith Moore, Head of the Library at the Royal Society, told The Telegraph. “Glaisher was just looking at his instruments - he was very much the cargo.”

As the story goes, Coxwell saved both his life and Glaisher's by climbing up into the rigging to release a trapped valve, while the balloon floated seven miles above sea level.

But Jones and Redmayne do make a fine duo...

The Aeronauts will be released in UK cinemas on 6th December 2019